The Latest

Ukrainian engineers created an invisibility cloak to protect troops from Russian thermal imaging

The lightweight cloak blocks body heat emission, rendering troops invisible to thermal imaging devices. The new cloaking technology was developed by Brave1, a Ukrainian startup connecting innovators to the country’s defense needs. 
byBohdan Ben
04/10/2023
1 minute read
The invisibility cloak protecting soldiers from thermal imaging. Photo via Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukrainian engineers have created an “invisibility cloak” to hide soldiers from Russian thermal imaging cameras and drones. It is designed to conceal Ukrainian snipers, special forces, and other frontline fighters carrying out combat missions, said Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformations Mykhailo Fedorov, presenting the cloak.

Weighing only 2.5kg, the cloak is compact, light, and highly water resistant. It is also fire retardant and can withstand high temperatures. Video footage shows a working prototype undergoing successful field testing under combat conditions.

The invisibility cloak is just one of many innovations that will save Ukrainian lives on the battlefield. We need more,” said Fedorov, urging companies from Ukraine and the world to join the Brave1 platform, calling on technologists to submit defense-related projects.

The Government of Ukraine created Brave1 to promote collaboration between all stakeholders of the defense tech industry by providing them with organizational, informational, and financial support for defense tech projects in Ukraine.

According to the website, the platform proposes:

  • Access the Ukrainian Defense Innovations with a soft-landing procedure for foreign partners.
  • Partnership and cooperation between stakeholders from public and private sectors
  • Organizational support, access to pitches, hackathons, meetups, grants, and investments
  • Participation in networking events, pitches, demo days, etc.
  • Development and testing of Ukrainian and international advanced technologies
  • Investment opportunities in Ukrainian cutting-edge defense tech developments

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
