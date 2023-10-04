Ukrainian engineers created an invisibility cloak to protect troops from Russian thermal imaging

Ukrainian engineers have created an “invisibility cloak” to hide soldiers from Russian thermal imaging cameras and drones. It is designed to conceal Ukrainian snipers, special forces, and other frontline fighters carrying out combat missions, said Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformations Mykhailo Fedorov, presenting the cloak.

Weighing only 2.5kg, the cloak is compact, light, and highly water resistant. It is also fire retardant and can withstand high temperatures. Video footage shows a working prototype undergoing successful field testing under combat conditions.

“The invisibility cloak is just one of many innovations that will save Ukrainian lives on the battlefield. We need more,” said Fedorov, urging companies from Ukraine and the world to join the Brave1 platform, calling on technologists to submit defense-related projects.

The Government of Ukraine created Brave1 to promote collaboration between all stakeholders of the defense tech industry by providing them with organizational, informational, and financial support for defense tech projects in Ukraine.

According to the website, the platform proposes:

Access the Ukrainian Defense Innovations with a soft-landing procedure for foreign partners.

Partnership and cooperation between stakeholders from public and private sectors

Organizational support, access to pitches, hackathons, meetups, grants, and investments

Participation in networking events, pitches, demo days, etc.

Development and testing of Ukrainian and international advanced technologies

Investment opportunities in Ukrainian cutting-edge defense tech developments

