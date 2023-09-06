Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Ukraine’s Defence Tech cluster invests $225,000 in 15 projects for Ukraine’s army

The BRAVE1 cluster has received 412 project submissions, with 200 passing military review, highlighting its growing role in fortifying Ukraine’s tech-driven defense strategy.
byOrysia Hrudka
06/09/2023
1 minute read
Mykhaylo Fedorov. Photo: president.gov.ua
The newly established BRAVE1 Defence Tech cluster, founded in April 2023, is revolutionizing Ukraine’s approach to warfare by funding groundbreaking projects. The cluster, which serves as a hub for both public and private initiatives, focuses on the development of unique solutions for the Defense Forces.

According to Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, the cluster has already funded 15 projects to the tune of $225,000. An additional 15 projects are in the contract stage, with prospective funding of $235,000.

“These are revolutionary products that are changing the approach to warfare,” Fedorov emphasized.

Among the funded projects are

  • drones shielded from electronic warfare (EW),
  • remotely operated robots,
  • platforms employing artificial intelligence for analysis, and
  • systems designed for the identification and detection of mines and ordnance.

The immediate next goal of the cluster is to expand its expertise in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to other sectors. There is also a plan to launch an army of robots and EW systems.

“This will allow us to gain a technological edge and more effectively neutralize the enemy,” added the minister.

The BRAVE1 cluster is already making a mark; it has received 412 submissions of which 200 have undergone military expertise. With this rate of innovation and support, the cluster is set to play a pivotal role in strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Today’s developments demonstrate Ukraine’s concerted efforts to blend technology with defense strategy, ensuring a multi-pronged approach to national security.

