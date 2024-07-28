Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine unveils new shields for US Bradleys to counter drone threats

A Ukrainian company has successfully tested new protective shields for US-donated Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, aiming to counter the growing threat of Russian drone strikes on the eastern front.
byYuri Zoria
28/07/2024
2 minute read
Bradley
The Ukrainian Army’s Bradley IFV. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
Ukraine unveils new shields for US Bradleys to counter drone threats

Ukraine has developed new protective shields for US-donated Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to counter the growing threat of Russian drone strikes on the eastern front. The Ukrainian company Metinvest Group, operating under the Steel Front initiative, has successfully completed testing of these complex sliding screens and is now moving into mass production, according to Oleksandr Myronenko, the company’s chief operating officer.

Earlier this month, Akhmetov’s Steel Front announced the commencement of production for protective screens for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs).

Myronenko told Newsweek that the screens, costing around $2 million each, are designed to be fitted onto M2 Bradleys operated by the Ukrainian military in eastern Ukraine. The new shields build upon the company’s previous work developing steel protective cages for M1 Abrams main battle tanks and other military hardware.

The earlier Steel Front’s report elaborated that it is currently manufacturing protective screens for Soviet-era T-64 and T-72 tanks, M1 Abrams, and Bradley IFVs.

Myronenko told Newsweek that the new sliding screen for M2 Bradleys was “successful in testing” that was completed in recent days.

bradley screen anti-drone
Counter-drone screen, colloqially known as “cope cage,” for Bradley IFV. Photo: steelfront.scm.com.ua.

The threat posed by Russian explosive drones, particularly first-person view (FPV) drones, has become a significant concern for Ukrainian forces. Myronenko previously stated to Newsweek that drones are currently “the biggest danger for the tanks and for any kind of armored vehicles which the Ukrainian army uses.”

The new sliding screens for the Bradleys are more complex than previous iterations, featuring a special mobile structure that can slide back and forth from the top to the side of the vehicle depending on the combat situation. This adaptability is crucial for the Bradleys, which, like the Abrams tanks, are prime targets for Russian drone attacks.

The US has provided Ukraine with 31 Abrams tanks and more than 300 Bradleys, according to Pentagon documents. These vehicles, assigned to the 47th Mechanized Brigade fighting in Donetsk Oblast, have proven effective in combat.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts