Latvian Foreign Ministry: “Russia’s ‘traditional values’ demonstrated on Good Friday are war crimes”

Latvia’s Foreign Minister has condemned Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets during Good Friday as demonstrating Russia’s true “traditional values” of war crimes and aggression.
18/04/2025
attack on kharkiv
A damaged car with bread due to Russian attack on Kharkiv on 18 April 2025. Credit: Suspilne Kharkiv
Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that Russia to be forced into peace following Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine on Good Friday.

Braže responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s post about Russian strikes on Kharkiv, Sumy, and several Ukrainian oblasts.

As of 5 pm, Russian ballistic missiles attack equipped with cluster munitions on Kharkiv on 18 April injured 103 people, including eight children. One person was killed, according to authorities.

“Russia’s ‘traditional values’ demonstrated on Good Friday are: war crimes, aggression, armed attacks on civilians, including a pastry shop preparing food for Easter in Ukraine,” the Latvian minister wrote on X.

She said there is no indication Russia supports US peace efforts and called for Russia to be “forced into it.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously said the United States is “ready to abandon efforts to achieve peace” in Ukraine if they determine it’s an unattainable goal.

The Kremlin responded by claiming there has been some progress and developments regarding resolving the war in Ukraine, but noted “numerous complex issues” remain.

