Ukrainian forces crush Russian assault on Kupiansk, destroying 13 armored vehicles

After three weeks of preparations, Russia lost 88 soldiers in one assault.
byOlena Mukhina
29/03/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers with a heavy drone. Photo: General Staff via Facebook
On 28 March, the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group reported that Russian troops attempted an assault on the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast but faced a crushing defeat as Ukrainian forces destroyed their armored vehicles and landing troops.

Kupiansk is a critical railway and logistical center, with multiple highways and five railway lines converging there. In 2022, Russian forces captured it in the first hours of their invasion. Ukrainian forces, counterattacking, liberated it seven months later. Now, the occupiers are attempting to seize it once again.

After three weeks of preparations, during which Russian forces amassed equipment and personnel, they launched a large-scale offensive on 27 March.

The assault involved artillery, mortars, MLRS, FPV kamikaze drones, guided bombs, and other weapons, supported by 13 armored vehicles.

However, Ukrainian defenders repelled the attack, preventing any territorial gains.

Russian forces attempted another assault in this direction on the afternoon of this day—this time without armored support—but failed again.

Preliminary Russian losses include:

  • 60 killed
  • 28 wounded
  • 12 armored combat vehicles
  • 1 tank

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ground Forces’ Third Separate Assault Brigade, which is being transformed into the Third Army Corps, liberated Nadiia village from Russian occupation in Luhansk Oblast.

Ukraine liberates Nadiia village in Luhansk Oblast (video)

This small village is located in the Svatove sector south of Kharkiv’s Kupiansk city – a focal point of Russian attacks at the junction of Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts. Nadiia lies on the southern prong of Russia’s assault efforts aimed at cutting off Kupiansk from the north and south.

