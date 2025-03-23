Support us on Patreon
Ukraine liberates Nadiia village in Luhansk Oblast (video)

In 30 hours, the Brigade reclaimed three square kilometers of territory that had earlier taken Russian forces two months to capture. “Nadiia” translates to “Hope.”
Nadiia is situated in western Luhansk Oblast. Situation in the area as of 23 March 2025. Map: Deep State Map
Ukraine liberates Nadiia village in Luhansk Oblast (video)

The Ukrainian Ground Forces’ Third Separate Assault Brigade, which is being transformed into the Third Army Corps, has liberated Nadiia village from Russian occupation in Luhansk Oblast, according to an announcement made by the Brigade.

The small village is located in the Svatove sector south of Kharkiv’s Kupiansk city – a focal point of Russian attacks at the junction of Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts. Nadiia lies on the southern prong of Russia’s assault efforts aimed at cutting off Kupiansk from the north and south.

The 3rd Brigade shared a video of the operation on Facebook on 23 March with an official statement:

The settlement of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast has been liberated! The Third Assault Brigade reports: the Brigade forces, primarily the 1st assault battalion, have restored control over the settlement of Nadiia.

 

The liberation operation resulted in the recovery of three square kilometers of territory, the Brigade says. The Brigade indicated that the operation took 30 hours.

According to the report, Andrii Biletskyi, commander of the Third Army Corps, stated:

“The capture of Nadiia cost the enemy two months of effort and two mechanized regiments – the 752nd and 254th of the 20th army of the Russian Federation – completely destroyed.”

The village’s name, Nadiia, is Ukrainian for “Hope.”

