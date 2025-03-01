Support us on Patreon
Russian forces have launched multiple drone attacks on Ukrainian cities right after Zelenskyy left the White House, killing one person and injuring ten others across Kharkiv and Odesa oblasts.
01/03/2025
russian attack on odesa
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa district on 28 February 2025. Credit: State Emergency
Russian drone attacks kill one in Odesa, wound seven in Kharkiv

The number of wounded in Kharkiv has risen to seven following Russian drone strikes, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

“The number of victims has increased to seven,” Terekhov said.

Russia conducted nine strikes using Shahed drones on the city on 1 March, forcing the evacuation of more than 50 patients from a medical facility, the mayor reports.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said emergency services are working to extinguish a fire in a building. Five of the wounded received medical assistance at the scene.

The Russian drone attack damaged medical facility and civilian infrastructure in the city.

Russian army alaso launched its attack on Odesa on the evening of 28 February, leaving one person dead and three others wounded, according to Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper. The State Emergency Service reports damage to a private home and vehicles on business premises.

Ukrainian authorities classify these strikes as war crimes, emphasizing they are deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. Russian leadership denies targeting civilian infrastructure during the full-scale war.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukrainian regions using various weapons including strike drones, missiles, guided aerial bombs, and multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian officials alos reported the attack on other oblasts over the past day.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said that Russian attacks on Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut districts and Kostiantynivka killed four people, injured five others.

In the Sumy oblast Russian forces damaged civilian infrastructure, Suspilne Sumy reported.

Read also:

