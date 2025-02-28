Russian attack on Odesa district with drones kills one person

Russian forces launched an attack on the Odesa district and Kharkiv using strike drones on the evening of 28 February.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said that the attack on Odesa caused a fire, left one person dead and another injured.

The attack and falling debris set fire to a one-story private house, a business, and cargo and passenger vehicles, Kiper said.

Kharkiv Govenror Oleh Syniehubov also said about explosions in Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, Russian forces struck the Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi districts and central part of the city near residential buildings with drones. No casualties have been reported at this time.

Emergency services continue to respond to these attacks.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukrainian oblasts using various weapons. These include strike drones, missiles, guided aerial bombs, and multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian authorities classify these strikes as war crimes by the Russian Federation. Russian leadership denies targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the full-scale war.

