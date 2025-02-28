Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian attack on Odesa district with drones kills one person

Russian forces launched a deadly drone attack on Odesa district Thursday evening, killing one person and injuring another as fires broke out at a private home and business.
byMaria Tril
28/02/2025
1 minute read
state emergency
Illustrative photo. Credit: State Emergency
Russian attack on Odesa district with drones kills one person

Russian forces launched an attack on the Odesa district and Kharkiv using strike drones on the evening of 28 February.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said that the attack on Odesa caused a fire, left one person dead and another injured.

The attack and falling debris set fire to a one-story private house, a business, and cargo and passenger vehicles, Kiper said.

Kharkiv Govenror Oleh Syniehubov also said about explosions in Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, Russian forces struck the Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi districts and central part of the city near residential buildings with drones. No casualties have been reported at this time.

Emergency services continue to respond to these attacks.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukrainian oblasts using various weapons. These include strike drones, missiles, guided aerial bombs, and multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian authorities classify these strikes as war crimes by the Russian Federation. Russian leadership denies targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the full-scale war.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts