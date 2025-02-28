“Ukraine, you’ll never walk alone”: World leaders, officials respond to Trump-Zelenskyy talks collapse over security guarantees

On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during the meeting with US President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance that Kyiv would not agree to a ceasefire without security guarantees that would protect his country from another Russia attack after the pause, according to UkrInform.

This led to a heated argument between the leaders, with Trump mocking Zelenskyy and saying he was “gambling with the lives of millions, with the third world war” and telling him to stop holding out for security guarantees. He added that, “You’re either going to make a deal, or we are out,” and accused him of “disrespectful” behavior during their talks in the Oval Office.

“Putin has violated ceasefire agreements 25 times. That’s why we will not agree to a ceasefire without security guarantees. A document is not enough. We need a strong army. Russian soldiers fear ours, but if our warehouses are empty, we will have nothing to defend ourselves with,” Zelenskyy said.

The president also reminded that even today, knowing about the negotiations in Washington, Putin continued using ballistic weapons against Ukraine.

Before the official meeting started, Trump criticized Zelenskyy for wearing a black sweater with the trident symbol of his country, black cargo pants, and boots, and not choosing a suit for the meeting. Since Russia attacked Ukraine in 2022, he has left suits and ties for clothes that are close in appearance to his country’s military uniforms, The Daily Beast has reported.

“I will wear a costume after this war finishes, maybe something like yours, maybe something better, we will see, maybe something cheaper,” Zelenskyy replied.

After the heated argument, the Ukrainian president left the White House earlier than planned and did not sign a rare earth metals deal.

Following the meeting in the Oval Office, which different media outlets have called “catastrophic,” world leaders have expressed support for Ukraine.

“Ukraine, you’ll never walk alone,” Gitanas Nausėda, the president of Lithuania, wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, French leader Emmanuel Macron said, “We must respect those who are fighting” shortly after the Zelenskyy-Trump meeting, Le Figaro reports.

“We must respect those who are fighting,” Macron said during his visit to Portugal, adding that one should not forget what side is an agressor and victim in the war.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has also voiced support for Ukraine.

“Dear Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone,” he stressed on social media.

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, who has recently announced a new 1-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine, has joined the list of European leaders who support Ukraine following the White House dispute between Trump and Zelenskyy.

“Ukraine, Spain is with you,” he said.

Former Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has called Trump’s behavior “a disgraceful show.”

“Trump and Vance have put on a disgraceful show. I am ashamed of that behavior. The US deserves something better. The free world must support Ukraine. I was and still am with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” he wrote on social media.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that Zelenskyy’s dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people.

“Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace,” she claimed.

German election winner and likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz shares her stance, saying, “We stand with Ukraine in good and in testing times.”

“We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war,” he added.

US Senator Adam Schiff called Trump a coward and Zelenskyy a hero.

“A hero and a coward are meeting in the Oval Office today. And when the meeting is over, the hero will return home to Ukraine,” he stated.

