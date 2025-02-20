Russia’s war must be resolved on Ukrainian terms, Australia says

Australia, a major US security ally that has contributed A$1.5 billion (about $960 million) in support to Ukraine, reiterated on 20 February that Russia was the aggressor in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war and any resolution must be achieved on Kyiv’s terms, Reuters reports.

The statements come after US President Donald Trump labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator” a day earlier and threatened Zelenskyy must quickly secure peace or risk losing his country. Earlier, Trump claimed Ukraine provoked Russia’s 2022 invasion, repeating Russian propaganda talking points. This heightened concerns among US allies in Europe that Trump’s approach to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict might benefit Moscow. Australia serves as a critical security partner for the US in the Indo-Pacific region, where both nations have expressed concern regarding China’s military expansion.

Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles acknowledged the war’s devastating human toll but rejected the notion of peace at any cost.

“The war in Ukraine must be resolved on Ukraine’s terms, because the aggressor here is Russia, and what we see at stake is the integrity of the rules‑based order, the global rules-based order,” Marles told reporters on 20 February, adding: “We welcome attempts to bring it to an end, but it cannot be on any terms, it must be on Ukraine’s terms, and we’ll continue to support Ukraine in that.”

According to Reuters, Australia’s conservative opposition also rejected Trump’s characterization of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I think President Trump has got it wrong,” said former Defense Minister Peter Dutton, the Liberal opposition party leader. “The thought that President Zelenskyy or the Ukrainian people started this battle or somehow they were responsible for the war is just wrong.”

Dutton emphasized:

“Australia should stand strong and proud with the people of Ukraine. It’s a democracy, and this is a fight for civilization. Vladimir Putin is a murderous dictator, and we shouldn’t be giving him an inch.“

