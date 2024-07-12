Eng
Esp

Australia pledges record military aid to Ukraine amid NATO summit

Australia announced a comprehensive $170 million military aid package for Ukraine at the NATO summit, including missiles, anti-tank weapons, and boots.
byYuri Zoria
12/07/2024
1 minute read
nato summit adopts declaration ukraine defense funding plan through 2025 meeting north atlantic council level heads state government washington dc 10 july 2024 natoint 240710-nac_rdax_775x440p
Meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government in Washington, DC. 10 July 2024. Photo: nato.int.
On 11 July, Australia announced its largest yet single military aid package for Ukraine, worth A$250 million (about $170 million), during the NATO summit in Washington DC. The package, revealed by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, includes guided and air defense missiles, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, and boots, according to ABC News.

At the summit, NATO allies have collectively agreed to provide Ukraine with military support of at least €40 billion over the next year. The summit focused heavily on bolstering support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

NATO Summit adopts declaration with Ukraine defense funding plan through 2025

Australia’s total support for Ukraine now stands at A$1.3 billion ($880.6 million), including A$1.1 billion ($745.1 million) for military assistance. Mr. Marles emphasized that this would not be the last package, stating,

“We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to resolve this conflict on its own terms.”

The Australian government also announced that a “small number” of Australian personnel will join a new NATO command for Ukraine, transferring from their current positions in Europe to the 700-person training and security initiative.

