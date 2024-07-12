Australia pledges record military aid to Ukraine amid NATO summit

On 11 July, Australia announced its largest yet single military aid package for Ukraine, worth A$250 million (about $170 million), during the NATO summit in Washington DC. The package, revealed by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, includes guided and air defense missiles, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, and boots, according to ABC News.

At the summit, NATO allies have collectively agreed to provide Ukraine with military support of at least €40 billion over the next year. The summit focused heavily on bolstering support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Australia’s total support for Ukraine now stands at A$1.3 billion ($880.6 million), including A$1.1 billion ($745.1 million) for military assistance. Mr. Marles emphasized that this would not be the last package, stating,

“We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to resolve this conflict on its own terms.”

The Australian government also announced that a “small number” of Australian personnel will join a new NATO command for Ukraine, transferring from their current positions in Europe to the 700-person training and security initiative.

