Australia pledges record military aid to Ukraine amid NATO summit

On 11 July, Australia announced its largest yet single military aid package for Ukraine, worth A$250 million (about $170 million), during the NATO summit in Washington DC. The package, revealed by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, includes guided and air defense missiles, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, and boots, according to ABC News.
At the summit, NATO allies have collectively agreed to provide Ukraine with military support of at least €40 billion over the next year. The summit focused heavily on bolstering support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s ongoing invasion.
NATO Summit adopts declaration with Ukraine defense funding plan through 2025
Australia’s total support for Ukraine now stands at A$1.3 billion ($880.6 million), including A$1.1 billion ($745.1 million) for military assistance. Mr. Marles emphasized that this would not be the last package, stating,
“We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to resolve this conflict on its own terms.”
The Australian government also announced that a “small number” of Australian personnel will join a new NATO command for Ukraine, transferring from their current positions in Europe to the 700-person training and security initiative.
Related:
- Norway to allocate nearly $ 93 million to support Ukraine’s air defense
- Netherlands backs Ukraine with €20 million for FPV drones
- Australian arms manufacturer EOS plans to establish production in Ukraine
- Australia pledges high-speed Sentinel 830R boats for Ukraine in $66 mn package
- Australia allocates $66 million military aid package for Ukraine
- Australia extends zero tariffs on Ukrainian goods until 2026
- Protesters in Australia demand sending retired helicopters to Ukraine instead of paying for dismantling them — ABC Australia