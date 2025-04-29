Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1160: Russia offers Victory Day truce, build forces near Finland’s border and officially admits North Korean involvement

Exclusive

Military

Drones and long-range systems control modern battlefield, expand “gray” zone. The “gray zone” between Ukrainian and Russian forces significantly widened, as the widespread use of drones deters direct infantry engagements.

Ukraine losses Su-27 fighter jet, pilot managed to escape. A specially formed commission is now investigating what caused the Su-27 to go down while defending against Russian drone attacks near the frontlines.

Russia claims massive drone attack on Bryansk, where microelectronics plant is located. Russian officials claim air defenses intercepted over 100 Ukrainian drones targeting Bryansk Oblast, where a key military electronics manufacturer is located.

Russia builds up military presence near Finland’s border – WSJ. Russia is constructing new military facilities and expanding troop presence along Finland’s border at a pace that has alarmed Western military officials.

SIPRI: Russia increased its military spending to $ 149 bn, widening gap with Ukraine. Global military expenditure reached an unprecedented $2.7 trillion in 2024, marking the steepest year-on-year increase since the end of the Cold War, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported.

As of 28 APR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 949800 (+1160) Tanks: 10723 (+4) APV: 22338 (+13) Artillery systems: 27038 (+31) MLRS: 1373 Anti-aircraft systems: 1145 Aircraft: 370 Helicopters: 335 UAV: 34083 (+72) Cruise missiles : 3196 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 46292 (+105)



Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine’s Intelligence: Russia reinforcing Crimea amid fears of losing control. Russia is deploying more troops and military equipment to Crimea as it fears losing the territory it annexed in 2014, according to Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence.

Ukraine showed how to kill Russians with drones—now Europe’s all in. From Estonia to Denmark, Europe is racing to turn battlefield drone lessons into frontline firepower.

Frontline report: Ukrainian drones strike key Russian drone facility 1,200km behind lines. Five Ukrainian drones carrying 250-kilogram bombs successfully struck Russia’s main Shahed assembly line in Yelabuga, creating a critical production bottleneck over 1,200 kilometers from the frontline.

International

North Korea acknowledges participation of its military in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Kim Jong Un personally ordered North Korean military participation in Russia’s war, citing Article 4 of a strategic partnership treaty signed with Moscow in 2024.

Ukraine Foreign Ministry urges tougher sanctions after Russia admits North Korean troops in Ukraine. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi emphasized that strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang poses security risks not only to Ukraine and Europe, but also to the Indo-Pacific region and the Korean Peninsula.

British “coalition of the willing” troops in Ukraine will train, not fight. British Defense Minister John Healey also rejected proposals to exempt British personnel from the European Convention on Human Rights despite concerns about potential Russian legal challenges.

Ukraine offers help with blackouts to Spain, France, Portugal. The widespread power outages hitting Western Europe on April 28 prompted an immediate offer of help fro Ukraine, which has gained experience managing electricity disruptions.

Trump wants “complete ceasefire” in Ukraine, White House reacts to Putin’s “truce” on Victory Day. Ukraine recorded about 3,000 violations during Russia’s previous “ceasefire” despite Putin’s order to halt combat operations during Easter.

Trump once again urges Putin to “stop shooting” and make deal. Following his Vatican meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Donald Trump suggested a framework for ending the Russia-Ukraine war might already exist.

“He was calmer,” Trump says after his conversation with Zelenskyy in Vatican. President Donald Trump revealed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested more weapons during their “beautiful” 15-minute meeting at the Vatican this weekend.

Political and Legal Developments

Russia outlines demands for Ukraine peace talks: NATO ban, “denazification,” recognition of annexed territories. Ukraine’s government rejected these demands, insisting on a full 30-day ceasefire first, while Russian forces continue to advance on the front line and launch drones and missiles on civilians.

Putin announces “truce” on Victory Day’s 80th anniversary. Russian forces will pause military activities from 7-10 May, marking the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi forces. Recently, Ukraine accused Russian forces of nearly 3,000 violations during an “Easter truce.”

“Not just for Victory Day parade”: Ukraine proposes immediate 30-day ceasefire to Russia. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha questioned the sincerity of Moscow’s three-day ceasefire proposal on Victory Day commemoration, rather than committing to a full ceasefire.

Other developments

Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi sings for Trump to support Ukraine and “crush the evil empire”. Moshe Azman sings “Donald Trump, it’s time to fight in the name of light,” while the music clip shows footage of Russian deadly strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Read our earlier daily review here.