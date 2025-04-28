Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump once again urges Putin to “stop shooting” and make deal

Following his Vatican meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, Donald Trump suggested a framework for ending the Russia-Ukraine war might already exist.
byMaria Tril
28/04/2025
3 minute read
trump plans talks putin zelenskyy end russo-ukrainian war president-elect donald during press-conference mar-a-lago florida 16 2024 revoke ukraine’s authorization long-range strikes russia falsely blaming biden north korean involvement first press
US President-elect Donald Trump during his press-conference at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on 16 December 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/PBS NewsHour
Trump once again urges Putin to “stop shooting” and make deal

US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment over Russia’s recent missile strike on Kyiv while urging Russian leader Vladimir Putin to demonstrate willingness to end the war in Ukraine.

“I was very disappointed that missiles were flying. By Russia,” Trump told journalists before boarding Air Force One from New Jersey.

The US president called on Putin to halt military operations and pursue a peace agreement. “I want him to stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal,” Trump said.

He suggested that a framework for an agreement might already exist.

Trump also commented on his recent 15-minute meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican, describing it as “a nice meeting” and “a beautiful meeting.”

Trump said that Zelenskyy requested additional weapons during their meeting, adding that the Ukrainian president “has been saying that for three years.”

The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy took place on 26 April in Rome during events related to Pope Francis’s funeral. Zelenskyy had emphasized the potential historic significance of this meeting, while the White House described it as “very productive.”

Following the meeting, Trump criticized Putin for strikes on Ukrainian cities and suggested the Russian leader might be “just tapping me along” rather than genuinely seeking to end the war.

Trump indicated that the coming days could be revealing regarding Putin’s intentions. “We’ll see what happens over the next few days. We’ll probably learn a lot,” he said.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts