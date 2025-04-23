“Yes or we’re done.” JD Vance tells Ukraine and Russia to swap land now

Vice President JD Vance has announced that the US has presented a “very explicit proposal” to Russia and Ukraine aimed at ending the war, which would involve freezing battle lines near their current positions.

“The current lines, somewhere close to them, is where you’re ultimately going to draw the new lines in the conflict,” Vance told reporters in India on Wednesday after touring the Taj Mahal.

He added that both Ukraine and Russia would need to cede territory they currently control.

This arrangement would require a far greater sacrifice from Ukraine, which has sought to reclaim all territory seized by Russia since 2014, including Crimea and areas taken during the full-scale invasion that began in February 2022.

According to previous reports, the US is prepared to recognize Russia’s control over Crimea and ease sanctions on Moscow as part of a potential agreement. However, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday that Ukraine would not recognize the Russian occupation of Crimea.

“There’s going to have to be some territorial swaps,” Vance said, emphasizing that to stop the fighting, both sides need to “put down their weapons, freeze this thing and get on with the business of actually building a better Russia and a better Ukraine.”

President Donald Trump has warned he’s ready to abandon peace efforts if a deal isn’t reached soon. His envoy, Steven Witkoff, is scheduled to visit Russia later this week after meeting with President Vladimir Putin three times since Trump’s inauguration.

Hopes fade for London peace talks

Expectations for Wednesday’s peace talks in London have been significantly lowered following diplomatic changes. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steven Witkoff canceled their participation, with the American delegation now led by Keith Kellogg instead.

Reuters reports that few diplomats view a breakthrough as realistic given the significant gaps remaining, with most foreign ministers pulling out despite US pressure for a deal.

The US peace proposal reportedly includes seven points, including an immediate ceasefire, Ukraine renouncing NATO aspirations, US recognition of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, freezing the current front line, and lifting US sanctions against Russia.

Multiple reports indicate Kyiv and European allies find several conditions unacceptable, particularly formal recognition of Russia’s annexation of Crimea and lifting sanctions without clear security guarantees for Ukraine.

UK Foreign Office sources reportedly do not expect any agreement to be signed in London, viewing the meeting merely as an opportunity for Ukraine to present its own vision for a peace settlement.

Despite these challenges, Vance expressed optimism about the negotiations but stressed it’s time for parties “to either say yes or for the United States to walk away from this process.”