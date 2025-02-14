US might deploy troops to Ukraine without Moscow-Kyiv peace deal, Vance says

Vice President JD Vance warned on 13 February that the United States would impose sanctions and potentially take military action if Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to negotiate a peace deal guaranteeing Ukraine’s independence, WSJ reports.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Recent statements from Trump and his administration focus on demands and restrictions for Ukraine, while addressing little to Russia.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal in Paris, Vance said sending US troops to Ukraine remained “on the table” if Moscow failed to negotiate in good faith.

“There are economic tools of leverage, there are of course military tools of leverage” the US could use against Putin, Vance said.

The Vice President’s remarks came hours after President Trump announced plans to start negotiations with Putin.

“I think there is a deal that is going to come out of this that’s going to shock a lot of people,” Vance told WSJ.

His position contrasted with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who suggested on 12 February that the US wouldn’t commit forces. According to CNN, Hegseth told NATO allies that European and non-European troops – but not Americans – would have to police any agreement.

Trump told reporters on 13 February that Ukraine would participate in talks with Russia, meeting a key demand from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, Trump also supported Russia’s return to the G7 and acknowledged Moscow’s opposition to Ukraine joining NATO.

French President Emmanuel Macron described Trump’s return to the White House as an “electroshock” for Europe in an interview with the Financial Times. While agreeing that Ukraine’s security was a European responsibility, Macron emphasized that only Ukraine could negotiate for itself.

