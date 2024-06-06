NATO chief, Finnish leader rule out troop deployment to Ukraine

On 6 June, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Finnish President Alexander Stubb ruled out any plans to send troops to Ukraine during Stoltenberg’s two-day visit to Finland, according to the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

Stoltenberg stated that NATO does not have plans to send troops into Ukraine, focusing instead on establishing stronger frameworks to support Ukraine financially and materially in the long run.

“NATO has no intention of sending troops to Ukraine,” he said, when asked about the importance of sending military trainers.

Similarly, Stubb confirmed that Finland also has no such intentions for troop deployments:

“Finland has no plans to send troops to Ukraine. We are of course discussing with our allies a wide range of options to help Ukraine,” the Finnish President said, referring to financial and military aid.

The NATO chief also addressed recent comments by Norway’s military commander Eirik Kristoffersen, who suggested NATO had a window of 2-3 years to prepare before Russia potentially rebuilds its military capabilities after the Ukraine war.

Stoltenberg rejected this notion of a “countdown” to another war, asserting that NATO does not perceive an immediate military threat to any of its allies from Russia.

“We do not see an imminent military threat against any of our allies,” Stoltenberg said, notingthat Russia is busy in Ukraine and has moved its troops away from places such as near Finland.

Stoltenberg emphasized NATO’s longstanding role in preventing attacks over the past 75 years, making it clear that the alliance is not operating under the assumption of an impending conflict with Russia once hostilities in Ukraine conclude.

The discussions occurred against the backdrop of NATO’s upcoming summit in Washington in July, where Ukraine’s support from the alliance is expected to be a key topic of focus.

