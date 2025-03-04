“Situation demands rapid adaptation”: Ukraine air defense at risk as US-supplied missile stockpiles deplete, says expert

Ukraine’s air defense capabilities are at risk due to the depletion of missile stockpiles for its surface-to-air missile systems after the US suspended the aid for Kyiv. The exact timeline for complete exhaustion remains unclear, as it depends on both available reserves and the intensity of future Russian attacks, says Serhii Zghurets, the chief editor of Defense Express, according to Espreso.

Donald Trump has ordered a suspension of all current military aid to Ukraine until he is convinced that the country’s leaders are genuinely committed to peace, without requiring similar assurances from Russia. All American military equipment, including weapons that have not yet arrived in Ukraine, is being transported via planes and ships or is waiting in transit zones in Poland, where it will remain.

Ukraine is critically dependent on US support for air defense systems and their missiles, including interceptors for the Patriot system, NASAMS, Hawk, AIM-7 missiles for the FrankenSAM project (which adapts American missiles for Ukraine’s Buk systems), and radar-seeking missiles for F-16 fighter jets.

“The US had planned to deliver two Patriot batteries and eight NASAMS systems—ten full SAM systems in total—but these deliveries are now delayed,” said Zghurets.

The frontline is also facing shortages of HIMARS rockets and various types of artillery shells due to the halt of the US aid, including cluster munitions.

“Maintaining the operational status of Starlink, spare parts for American-supplied artillery, and armored vehicles is another pressing concern,” he warned.

He cited Ukrainian deputies, who said at the Parliamentary Security and Intelligence Committee meeting that Ukraine has enough military reserves for six months.

“However, this assessment is seen as optimistic, given the varying scenarios across different weapon categories,” he explained.

Ukraine is seeking alternative solutions, both from partners and through domestic production. Some shortages, such as artillery rounds, have been mitigated by the increasing use of FPV drones. The situation demands rapid adaptation by military command and the defense industry, the expert noted.

Zghurets cited another expert at Defense Express, Anton Mikhnenko, who warned that the suspension of US military aid will inevitably impact Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities over time.

Mikhnenko emphasized that Ukraine’s priority is preserving human resources. This necessitates further investment in unmanned aerial, ground, and naval platforms, as well as electronic warfare systems to neutralize Russia’s drones and aircraft. Integrating these assets into a unified battle management system will enhance operational efficiency and help Ukraine adapt to evolving battlefield realities.

