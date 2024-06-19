Ukrainian Intel identifies Russian officers behind POW executions near Robotyne

Ukrainian intelligence has identified Russian military personnel responsible for executing four unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast in May 2024, a potential war crime captured on video.

The murders expose the brutality faced by Ukrainian captives, who are subject to abuse, torture and extrajudicial killings by Russian forces in violation of international laws of war.

In May 2024, Russian soldiers executed 4 Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The video shows Ukrainian soldiers surrendering to captivity with their hands up and no weapons. Russians force them to lie down and then shoot them at close range.… pic.twitter.com/IKmSAWLZVK — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 19, 2024

The alleged killers are from the 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia’s 42nd Motorized Rifle Division based in Shali, Chechnya:

Lt. Col. Yuri Abayev (Callsign “Bison”) – Regiment Commander; Capt. Dmitry Nagorny – 2nd Battalion Commander; Sr. Lt. Temirlan Abutalimov – 1st Assault Company Commander; Lt. Zaur Bekov – 3rd Assault Company Commander; Sr. Lt. Yusup Imagazaliev – 6th Assault Company Commander.

Intercepted communications indicate these same Russians may have killed more Ukrainian POWs in late May, with a commander ordering subordinates to shoot detained soldiers.

