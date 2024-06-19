Eng
Ukrainian Intel identifies Russian officers behind POW executions near Robotyne

Russian soldiers executed four unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in May 2024, a potential war crime caught on camera.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
19/06/2024
1 minute read
Russian military personnel allegedly responsible for executing four unarmed Ukrainian prisoners. Photo: Ukrainian Intelligence
Ukrainian intelligence has identified Russian military personnel responsible for executing four unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast in May 2024, a potential war crime captured on video.

The murders expose the brutality faced by Ukrainian captives, who are subject to abuse, torture and extrajudicial killings by Russian forces in violation of international laws of war.

The alleged killers are from the 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia’s 42nd Motorized Rifle Division based in Shali, Chechnya:

  1. Lt. Col. Yuri Abayev (Callsign “Bison”) – Regiment Commander;
  2. Capt. Dmitry Nagorny – 2nd Battalion Commander;
  3. Sr. Lt. Temirlan Abutalimov – 1st Assault Company Commander;
  4. Lt. Zaur Bekov – 3rd Assault Company Commander;
  5. Sr. Lt. Yusup Imagazaliev – 6th Assault Company Commander.

Intercepted communications indicate these same Russians may have killed more Ukrainian POWs in late May, with a commander ordering subordinates to shoot detained soldiers.

