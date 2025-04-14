Support us on Patreon
The area near Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has become a focal point for Russian chemical attacks, where drones drop poisonous gas grenades on Ukrainian defensive positions.
14/04/2025
Ukraine reports increased Russian use of chemical weapons via drone delivery – Ukraine’s intelligence

Russian forces intensified their use of poisonous gas ammunition at the frontline, which can lead to fatal consequences, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported on 14 April.

According to the intelligence agency, Russian occupying forces are systematically using chemical munitions on the frontline, dropping them from drones.

“Due to the Russian occupation army’s inability to achieve the objectives set by the Kremlin leaders on the battlefield, the Russians are using chemicals at the front—throughout the criminal war against Ukraine, the Muscovites have made this practice systematic,” HUR reported.

Intelligence officials note that cases of using ammunition with poisonous gas are increasingly being recorded along the line of combat contact. Such incidents have been observed near the settlement of Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to HUR, the Russian forces predominantly use RG-Vo grenades (Russian abbreviation for “hand grenade – poisonous substance”), which they drop from unmanned aerial vehicles onto Ukrainian positions.

This gas reprotedly affects the mucous membrane and respiratory tract. “Being in the affected area without protective equipment can lead to death, and there are already casualties among Ukrainian defenders due to this weaponry,” the intelligence directorate reported.

Examinations of the chemical substance are currently underway to precisely identify it.

On 28 February 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced that a Russian commander received a notice of suspicion in absentia for ordering an attack on Ukrainian defenders in Donetsk Oblast using prohibited chemical weapons.

On 6 March, Ukraine presented evidence of Russia’s systematic violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention during a meeting of the OPCW Executive Council.

On 31 March, the Center under the National Security and Defense Council reported that Russian troops began actively using ammunition containing poisonous substances, dropped from unmanned aerial vehicles.

