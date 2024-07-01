UK intel: Ukraine counterattacked in Klishchiivka, while Russia is focused on Avdiivka-Pokrovsk

As stated by the military intelligence agency of the British Ministry of Defense, Ukraine has counterattacked in Klishchiivka, a village in the Donetsk Oblast, making tactical gains during the combat operations conducted there.

The intelligence agency published its regular intel report on the Russo-Ukrainian War on X.

The report states that as of this moment combat is reportedly most intense in Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, to the south of the town.

With regards to Chasiv Yar, the report notes that ”no confirmed Russian advances have been made around Chasiv Yar over the last 72 hours.”

British intel states that Russian forces advanced in the town of Krasnohorivka, in the Kurakhiv direction, west of Donetsk City.

”Russian forces have made further advances within the town of Krasnohorivka and are now likely in control of most of the town, with Ukrainian forces now only present in the extreme north of the settlement,” the report notes.

In Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv Oblast, fighting is reportedly focused on Aggregate Plant, where Ukrainian forces are attempting to dislodge Russian forces from this strongpoint in the south-east of the town.

The British military intelligence agency emphasized that the town remains contested between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Russian main effort focused on Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector

The analysts at the military intelligence agency state that it remains probable that the Russian main effort is focused on the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector, where the intelligence agency continues to see highest Russian operational tempo.

Furthermore, Russian forces have made minor advances across a relatively broad front towards the villages of Niu-York, Pivnichne and Pivdenne.

”Over the next week, the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector is likely to remain an area of significant operational focus for Russian forces as they attempt to maintain pressure on defending Ukrainian forces, and make opportunistic territorial gains,” the intel report summarizes.

