Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK intel: Ukraine counterattacked in Klishchiivka, while Russia is focused on Avdiivka-Pokrovsk

According to British intelligence, Ukraine is making tactical gains in Klishchiivka, while the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector remains the probable Russian main effort.
byBenjamin Looijen
01/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian forces at the front, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Ukrainian forces at the front, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
UK intel: Ukraine counterattacked in Klishchiivka, while Russia is focused on Avdiivka-Pokrovsk

As stated by the military intelligence agency of the British Ministry of Defense, Ukraine has counterattacked in Klishchiivka, a village in the Donetsk Oblast, making tactical gains during the combat operations conducted there.

The intelligence agency published its regular intel report on the Russo-Ukrainian War on X.

The report states that as of this moment combat is reportedly most intense in Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, to the south of the town.

With regards to Chasiv Yar, the report notes that ”no confirmed Russian advances have been made around Chasiv Yar over the last 72 hours.”

British intel states that Russian forces advanced in the town of Krasnohorivka, in the Kurakhiv direction, west of Donetsk City.

”Russian forces have made further advances within the town of Krasnohorivka and are now likely in control of most of the town, with Ukrainian forces now only present in the extreme north of the settlement,” the report notes.

In Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv Oblast, fighting is reportedly focused on Aggregate Plant, where Ukrainian forces are attempting to dislodge Russian forces from this strongpoint in the south-east of the town.

The British military intelligence agency emphasized that the town remains contested between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Russian main effort focused on Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector

The analysts at the military intelligence agency state that it remains probable that the Russian main effort is focused on the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector, where the intelligence agency continues to see highest Russian operational tempo.

Furthermore, Russian forces have made minor advances across a relatively broad front towards the villages of Niu-York, Pivnichne and Pivdenne.

”Over the next week, the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector is likely to remain an area of significant operational focus for Russian forces as they attempt to maintain pressure on defending Ukrainian forces, and make opportunistic territorial gains,” the intel report summarizes.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts