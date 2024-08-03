UK intel: Russian average casualties in Ukraine drop, still exceed 1,000 per day

According to the British Defense Ministry’s intelligence report dated 3 August 2024, Russian forces in Ukraine have experienced a decrease in average daily casualties over the past two months. The report states that the average number of Russian soldiers killed and wounded per day has fallen from a war high of over 1,262 in May to 1,140 in July 2024.

The British Defense Ministry forecasts that Russia’s daily casualty rate will likely remain above 1,000 throughout August 2024 due to continuous offensives from Kharkiv to Robotyne.

The ministry wrote:

The average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine has fallen over the past two months from a conflict high of over 1262 per day in May to 1140 in July 2024. Despite this reduction, the last three months have been the costliest for Russian forces since February 2022, according to Ukrainian General Staff reporting.

The reduction in daily average is likely indicative of Russian forces consolidating positions on the Kharkiv axis. Although this new approach has increased the pressure on the frontline, an effective Ukrainian defence and a lack of Russian training reduces Russia’s ability to exploit any tactical successes into wider operational gains.

Russia’s casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day throughout August 2024 as Russia continues offensive operations on a wide front from Kharkiv in the north to Robotyne in the south of Ukraine.

Russia's estimated losses on day 892 of the full-scale invasion include over 1,100 personnel, 56 artillery systems, 4 tanks, and 27 armored vehicles, as reported by Ukraine's Army General Staff. pic.twitter.com/EWgmriMVVQ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 3, 2024

