Russia announces complete liberation of Kursk Oblast and thanks Koreans

Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov claimed Ukrainian forces suffered 76,000 casualties during what he described as a failed operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
byMaria Tril
26/04/2025
3 minute read
putin
Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reports to Russian President Vladimir Putin Screenshot.
The Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces have completely liberated Kursk Oblast from Ukrainian troops, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

The Kursk operation refers to Ukraine’s cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast in August 2024, aiming to disrupt Russian military operations, capture territory, and force Russia to divert resources from other fronts.

During his report to Putin, Gerasimov declared that “the defeat” of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Oblast has been completed. He claimed Ukrainian Defense Forces lost approximately 76,000 military personnel during the Kursk operation.

Gerasimov acknowledged the contribution of North Korean troops, saying,“They took active part in the liberation of Kursk and demonstrated professionalism and coordination.”

North Korea became involved from November 2024, sending an estimated 10,000–12,000 troops to support Russian forces in Kursk. They were integrated under Russian command and participated in direct combat against Ukrainian forces.

Putin responded to the report by claiming that the “adventure” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had failed.

Russian forces captured the city of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast in March. Ukrainian troops subsequently withdrew to positions near the Russia-Ukraine border.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has previously said that claims about thousands of Ukrainian soldiers being surrounded in Russia’s Kursk Oblast were false.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russian forces are amassing troops on the eastern border. The probable target was to attack Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, the president said.

Fighting continues along the entire border between Russia and Ukraine.

