EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has declared full support for Ukraine’s military action in Russia’s Kursk Oblast following a briefing from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
byMaria Tril
14/08/2024
1 minute read
Ukraine’s FM Dmytro Kuleba and EU High Representative Josep Borrell. Credit: Dmytro Kuleba via X
Borrell on Kursk offensive: EU fully supports Ukraine’s fight

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has expressed full support for Ukraine’s military operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast following a conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“I reiterated the EU full support to the UA people’s fight. Putin hasn’t managed to break UA resistance against his unjustified invasion & is pushed now to withdraw inside Russian territory,” Borrell wrote on X.

The statement comes after Ukraine started its military incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast a week ago.

During their talk, Kuleba briefed Borrell on the latest developments at the front and provided details about Ukraine’s operation in the Kursk Oblast.

In his first comments on Ukraine’s Kursk offensive, US President Joe Biden described the operation as a “real dilemma” for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Media reports suggest that Ukraine did not disclose details of the operation to its Western partners until the last moment.

The US State Department has assured that the United States was not involved in planning the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

