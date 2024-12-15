Drones target Kadyrov forces’ bases in Grozny, two explosions captured on video

Four explosions rocked military facilities in Grozny, Chechnya, around 7 a.m. local time on 15 December, local opposition Telegram channel Niyso reported. According to information from Niyso, drones struck the territory of the second regiment and the OMON base.
This marks the third drone strike on Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov’s forces in Chechnya over the last month, with the previous attack occurring just three days ago. The first-ever drone attack on Chechnya happened a month ago.
Thing morning, videos shared by local sources showed a strike on the OMON base barracks in Grozny.
“Gunfire could be clearly heard before the impact. The personnel were prepared for the arrivals and shot at the drones, but they couldn’t do anything,” Niyso reported.
The channel also reported that besides the OMON base and second regiment, a drone struck a military base near the former city hospital nine, which is typically used for deploying troops to Ukraine.
Various sources identified a large fixed-wing drone seen in several videos of the attack as Ukraine’s A22 Foxbat.
Despite video evidence showing a successful strike on the barracks roof, one of Kadyrov’s associates, Second Regiment Commander Zamid Chalaev, claimed in his blog that no drone had hit their territory.
Chalaev also posted a short video on Instagram showing someone reporting a downed drone, though its impact location remains unclear, according to Niyso.
Multiple videos demonstrated the lack of air defenses in Grozny, with only small arms fire heard in attempts to shoot down the allegedly Ukrainian drones. One clip showed local police failing to damage a drone despite concentrated firearms fire.
As of the publication of this article, neither of the two Ukrainian agencies typically linked to such attacks within Russia – the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) and the Security Service (SBU) – has commented on the assault or their possible involvement.
Other attacks and Russian claims
Russian news Telegram channel Astra reported air defense activity in Sochi, southern Russia, yesterday evening. However, details about the target and the success of the attack remain unclear.
In Tuapse district of southern Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, head Sergei Boiko stated that a Ukrainian drone attack was intercepted, causing no casualties or damage.
This morning, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that overnight, air defense systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones – 13 over the Black Sea and one each over Kursk and Belgorod oblasts. The ministry did not mention the attack on Grozny.
