Drones target Kadyrov forces’ bases in Grozny, two explosions captured on video

Four explosions rocked military facilities in Grozny, Chechnya, around 7 a.m. local time on 15 December, local opposition Telegram channel Niyso reported. According to information from Niyso, drones struck the territory of the second regiment and the OMON base.

These are two of the many military facilities controlled by Chechnya’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, who actively supplies personnel for Russia’s war against Ukraine. The capital of Russia’s Chechnya Republic is located more than 800 km from the war zone in Ukraine. Kadyrov’s “personal army” consists of at least 20 military and paramilitary units.

This marks the third drone strike on Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov’s forces in Chechnya over the last month, with the previous attack occurring just three days ago. The first-ever drone attack on Chechnya happened a month ago.

Thing morning, videos shared by local sources showed a strike on the OMON base barracks in Grozny.

“Gunfire could be clearly heard before the impact. The personnel were prepared for the arrivals and shot at the drones, but they couldn’t do anything,” Niyso reported.

The channel also reported that besides the OMON base and second regiment, a drone struck a military base near the former city hospital nine, which is typically used for deploying troops to Ukraine.

Drones struck Chechnya's Grozny again



Local Telegram channel Niyso reported four explosions in the city.



Videos of the attack show large, slow drones, while the accompanying sounds suggest that the Russian forces tried to shoot them down using only firearms.



Niyso says the… pic.twitter.com/BDMBQ04fFM — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 15, 2024

Various sources identified a large fixed-wing drone seen in several videos of the attack as Ukraine’s A22 Foxbat.

Despite video evidence showing a successful strike on the barracks roof, one of Kadyrov’s associates, Second Regiment Commander Zamid Chalaev, claimed in his blog that no drone had hit their territory.

Chalaev also posted a short video on Instagram showing someone reporting a downed drone, though its impact location remains unclear, according to Niyso.

Multiple videos demonstrated the lack of air defenses in Grozny, with only small arms fire heard in attempts to shoot down the allegedly Ukrainian drones. One clip showed local police failing to damage a drone despite concentrated firearms fire.

As of the publication of this article, neither of the two Ukrainian agencies typically linked to such attacks within Russia – the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) and the Security Service (SBU) – has commented on the assault or their possible involvement.

Other attacks and Russian claims

Russian news Telegram channel Astra reported air defense activity in Sochi, southern Russia, yesterday evening. However, details about the target and the success of the attack remain unclear.

Last night, air defenses were active in Russia's Sochi on the eastern coast of the Black Sea.



It is unknown yet what was targeted and how (un)successfully.

📹TG/Supernova Plus pic.twitter.com/uUHp3B3miB — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 15, 2024

In Tuapse district of southern Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, head Sergei Boiko stated that a Ukrainian drone attack was intercepted, causing no casualties or damage.

This morning, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that overnight, air defense systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones – 13 over the Black Sea and one each over Kursk and Belgorod oblasts. The ministry did not mention the attack on Grozny.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia. Meanwhile, Russia continues its relentless nightly drone, missile, and bomb attacks on Ukraine, with strikes intensifying in recent months.

Related: