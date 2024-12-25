Russia’s massive missile assault targets Ukraine’s thermal power plants on Christmas morning

On 25 December, Russian forces launched a coordinated missile and drone assault targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and civilian areas, leaving widespread destruction and injuries. The strikes caused blackouts, disrupted water and heating supplies, and damaged critical facilities in multiple regions. At least six civilians were injured by the missile strikes.

The missile attack, which began early in the morning, unfolded alongside an ongoing wave of Russian drone assaults that started the previous evening and continued at the time of publication. Additional missile launches were also reported around the publication time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians launched over 70 missiles and some 100 drones, with air defenses intercepting some 50 missiles and most of drones.

The assault involved multiple missile types. Around 1:30 a.m., Ukrainian air defense detected Russian Tu-95 bombers taking off from Olenya airfield in Murmansk Oblast. Four Russian ships carrying up to 24 Kalibr missiles were stationed in the Black Sea. By 5:30 a.m., Kalibr missiles were launched, followed by ballistic missile strikes targeting multiple regions. Explosive drones, including Iranian-made Shaheds, remained active, with multiple sightings and interceptions reported in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Poltava Oblasts.

Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo implemented emergency blackouts, while the DTEK energy company reported damage to their thermal power plants.

Airspace monitoring channel Nikoevsky Vanyok linked to the air defense forces highlighted the “unique” nature of the attack, stating it targeted not only electricity but also water, heating, and gas systems, increasing the overall impact.

Key regions affected

Kharkiv Oblast:

At least seven strikes were recorded between 6:00 a.m. and 6:29 a.m., targeting the Saltivka, Kyivskyi, and Nemishlianskyi districts. Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed six people were injured, including a 39-year-old man, and fires broke out in non-residential buildings. Rescue teams worked to contain the damage.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

Explosions were reported in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Samara, and Kamianske. According to reports from Dniprovodokanal, pumping stations were affected, leading to reduced water pressure in some areas of Dnipro. Additional explosions disrupted electricity, heating, and water supplies in some districts.

Poltava Oblast:

Air defense systems detected ballistic missiles heading toward Kremenchuk, and explosions were later heard in the region. The Ukrainian Air Force issued alerts about missile threats to this area, advising residents to remain in shelters.

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast:

Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv confirmed that air defense systems were active in the region, intercepting multiple threats. While no direct hits were reported, Martsinkiv warned of potential electricity outages. Residents experienced sporadic blackouts, with local energy crews addressing issues.

Vinnytsia Oblast:

Deputy Regional Administrator Nataliya Zabolotna confirmed damage to energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast. However, by morning, repair crews had restored power to all affected consumers. No injuries were reported.

Kyiv:

Suspilne correspondents reported power outages in several neighborhoods of Kyiv. At 5:40 a.m., air raid alerts were issued due to missile threats, while earlier, at 00:57 a.m., Ukrainian Air Force updates confirmed that enemy explosive drones were heading toward Kyiv from the southwest and southeast.

Chernihiv Oblast:

Drones were detected in several parts of the region, heading toward southwestern targets. Ukrainian Air Force reports indicated ongoing drone threats, and local authorities emphasized the importance of following air raid protocols.

Additional strikes and alerts:

Explosions were also reported in Kryvyi Rih and surrounding areas, as confirmed by Suspilne. Ballistic missiles targeted parts of Kirovohrad Oblast, heading northwest toward Cherkasy. Further strikes affected rural areas of eastern Poltava Oblast, though no casualties were reported.

Damage to energy infrastructure

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, reported severe damage to multiple thermal power plants.

According to the company, this marked the 13th massive attack on Ukraine’s energy sector this year and the 10th targeting DTEK facilities specifically. Since the full-scale invasion began, Russian strikes have hit DTEK facilities over 200 times.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s power grid operator, introduced emergency blackouts nationwide to stabilize the grid.

Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko confirmed that repair crews began restoration efforts immediately but cautioned that the extent of the damage would require time to address.

“Energy workers are taking all possible measures to restore the grid amid ongoing threats,” Halushchenko said.

Drones puts additional strain on air defenses

Russia’s explosive drones launched late on 24 December continued targeting Ukrainian regions overnight. Air defense forces tracked Shahed drones in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, and other regions. By the time of publication, drones remained active, with air raid alerts ongoing nationwide.