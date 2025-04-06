Ukrainian forces eliminate commander of Chechen drone unit

Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated the commander of a Chechen unmanned aerial vehicle squad – the Ahmat special unit of the Russian Ministry of Defense – with the call sign Amur, according to the unit’s commander, Apti Alaudinov.

Since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, the personal army of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has grown threefold. As of early 2022, it consisted of seven nominal Russian law enforcement units, but by December 2024, this number had expanded to over 20 units.

This unit uses FPV drones, including fiber-optic drones, kamikaze drones, Molniya-2, and reconnaissance drones such as Supercam.

“The commander who has passed into eternity! Commander of the unmanned aerial vehicle ‘heavenly troops’ with the call sign Amur. Rest in peace, brother. To be a warrior is to live forever,” says Alaudinov.

On the morning of 4 April, the press service of the Ukrainian military intelligence reported that the day before, an armored vehicle, a Tiger, belonging to Russian invaders, had exploded on the outskirts of temporarily occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Militarnyi.

Melitopol remains under Russian occupation as of 2025, serving as a critical hub for military logistics and supply lines. The city has been heavily fortified by Russian forces, with visible defenses such as “dragon’s teeth” fortifications and increased military presence.

Inside the destroyed vehicle were Kadyrovites, part of the Russian occupation forces in the seized territories.

“On 3 April 2025, on the outskirts of temporarily occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Tiger armored vehicle belonging to Russian invaders exploded. Inside were the enemy crew and the troops of the Vostok-Akhmat occupation unit,” the report said.

Ukrainian intelligence claims that at least five Kadyrovites were killed in the explosion. Details about the operation, including who or what weapon was used in the blast, remain undisclosed.

As of the end of March 2025, the unit led by Amur was operating in the Kursk Oblast, so it is unlikely that his death is connected to the explosion of the Tiger armored vehicle near Melitopol.

