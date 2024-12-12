Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Kadyrov’s personal army in Russia grows to 20 units during all-out war

Since 2022, Chechen ruler Kadyrov’s influence over Russian forces has expanded to include eight newly acquired Defense Ministry units, an investigation reveals.
byYuri Zoria
12/12/2024
2 minute read
kadyrov's personal army russia grows 20 units during all-out war ranzan proekt translated euromaidan press kadyrov-army-infographics since 2022 chechen ruler influence over russian forces has expanded include eight newly acquired
Ranzan Kadyrov’s army. Infographic by Proekt, translated by Euromaidan Press
Kadyrov’s personal army in Russia grows to 20 units during all-out war

Russian media outlet Proekt has revealed that Ramzan Kadyrov’s personal army has tripled in size since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to an investigation reported by Militarnyi. The journalistic investigation titled “How is Kadyrov’s army growing?” shows that the Chechen leader’s control has expanded from seven units of Russian security forces to 20 units by December 2024.

A son of the defector who helped Russia win the Second Chechen War, Russian-installed ruler of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov is a brutal warlord known for his extravagant lifestyle, social media bragging, total control over the republic through his personal army, widespread human rights abuses including torture and killings of critics and LGBT people, and enthusiastic support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while maintaining his iron grip on Chechnya through fear and violence since becoming its leader in 2007.

Initially, Kadyrov’s formations were exclusively within Russia’s internal affairs system, comprising special purpose units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Guard.

According to the investigation, before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kadyrov’s direct subordinates – seven paramilitary formations – nominally numbered approximately 6,000-8,000 fighters, though their actual staffing levels were unclear. During a review on 25 February 2022, about 12,000 personnel were present, though the exact composition of this force remains uncertain, with media reporting the inclusion of personal security, police, and rescue workers from Chechnya.

By late 2024, Kadyrov’s influence expanded to include two additional National Guard regiments (94th and 96th), an operational purpose battalion, and a police regiment for facility protection. Russia’s National Guard (“Rosgvardiya”) includes paramilitary units equipped with firearms and light armored vehicles.

Notably, eight units from Russia’s Defense Ministry structure, previously outside Kadyrov’s sphere of influence, were also added to his control, according to the investigation.

During the most recent review, Proekt reports that Kadyrov claimed 25,000 participants, though the actual number and composition of these forces could not be independently verified.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts