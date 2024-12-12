Kadyrov’s personal army in Russia grows to 20 units during all-out war

Russian media outlet Proekt has revealed that Ramzan Kadyrov’s personal army has tripled in size since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to an investigation reported by Militarnyi. The journalistic investigation titled “How is Kadyrov’s army growing?” shows that the Chechen leader’s control has expanded from seven units of Russian security forces to 20 units by December 2024.

A son of the defector who helped Russia win the Second Chechen War, Russian-installed ruler of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov is a brutal warlord known for his extravagant lifestyle, social media bragging, total control over the republic through his personal army, widespread human rights abuses including torture and killings of critics and LGBT people, and enthusiastic support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while maintaining his iron grip on Chechnya through fear and violence since becoming its leader in 2007.

Initially, Kadyrov’s formations were exclusively within Russia’s internal affairs system, comprising special purpose units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Guard.

According to the investigation, before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kadyrov’s direct subordinates – seven paramilitary formations – nominally numbered approximately 6,000-8,000 fighters, though their actual staffing levels were unclear. During a review on 25 February 2022, about 12,000 personnel were present, though the exact composition of this force remains uncertain, with media reporting the inclusion of personal security, police, and rescue workers from Chechnya.

By late 2024, Kadyrov’s influence expanded to include two additional National Guard regiments (94th and 96th), an operational purpose battalion, and a police regiment for facility protection. Russia’s National Guard (“Rosgvardiya”) includes paramilitary units equipped with firearms and light armored vehicles.

Notably, eight units from Russia’s Defense Ministry structure, previously outside Kadyrov’s sphere of influence, were also added to his control, according to the investigation.

During the most recent review, Proekt reports that Kadyrov claimed 25,000 participants, though the actual number and composition of these forces could not be independently verified.

Related: