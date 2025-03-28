Zelenskyy: Ukraine secures € 2 billion defense package and European intelligence access at Paris summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that at the latest summit in Paris, Ukraine secured agreements on access to intelligence data and European partners’ ammunition stockpiles, as well as licenses for the production of air defense systems, UNIAN reports.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life. Amid an allegedly ongoing US-brokered energy ceasefire, Russia systematically strikes Ukrainian residential buildings and infrastructure. Also, earlier, it accused Ukraine of hitting a gas station in Kursk Oblast — a site not under Russian control.

Zelenskyy has also stated that Ukraine achieved “a very correct and clear result.”

In addition to France’s newly announced €2 billion defense package for Ukraine, all participating leaders agreed on additional defense aid packages, with specific details to be disclosed at the next meeting in Ramstein format in April.

“This is another agreement—we will have a Ramstein meeting in April. Everyone will do everything necessary for this. The UK and Germany will be responsible for organizing it,” Zelenskyy has noted.

Furthermore, agreements were reached with certain countries on “expanding Ukraine’s access to intelligence data, relevant technologies, and satellites possessed by our European colleagues.” The president has explained that this was a European initiative.

“We agreed with some leaders on Ukraine’s access to their ammunition stockpiles. We also secured licenses for air defense production and will work on obtaining licenses for certain types of artillery,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Additionally, agreements were made on investments in Ukrainian drone and missile production.

“We agreed—urgently, within a week—to hold a meeting in Ukraine with a select group of General Staff representatives from key countries fully prepared for a contingent on Ukrainian territory. Not all of them will come initially. We are inviting a small group. France, the UK, and Ukraine are definitely in. This forms a kind of triangle on this issue,” Zelenskyy has said.

The Ukrainian side will introduce partners to the infrastructure and develop a shared vision. Following the military-level discussions, further meetings at the national security advisors’ level are planned.

Related: