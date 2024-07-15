Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

German opposition leader Merz calls for fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s opposition CDU party, urges the country to supply fighter jets to Ukraine, saying the air sovereignty is crucial to defend against escalating Russian missile attacks on civilian targets.
byYuri Zoria
15/07/2024
2 minute read
A Royal Air Force Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon F2. File photo: Wikimedia Commons
German opposition leader Merz calls for fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, has called for Germany to supply fighter jets to Ukraine to aid in its defense against Russian aggression. Speaking on ARD on 14 July, Merz emphasized the need to help Ukraine restore sovereignty over its airspace, DW reports.

Germany is one of Ukraine’s strongest allies amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Berlin has donated various weapons and matériel, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and air defense systems. However, the donations do not include long-range missiles or aircraft.

Merz argued that ground-based air defenses alone are insufficient to counter the increasing Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

“I think we have to help Ukraine at least regain sovereignty over its own airspace. Because these missile attacks, which are happening more and more now, on infrastructure, on electricity and water supply facilities, on hospitals and nursing homes, cannot be controlled only from the ground,” Merz said, adding: “We Germans cannot remain on the sidelines,” he said, noting that many countries, including those in the EU, have already decided to provide combat aircraft to Ukraine.

According to open sources, the German Bundeswehr currently operates two types of combat aircraft: the multi-role combat aircraft MRCA PA-200 Tornado and the Eurofighter Typhoon. Statistics from the Statista portal rank Germany 19th globally in terms of fighter jet numbers, with 133 aircraft. The United States leads with 1,854 fighters, followed by China with 1,207 and Russia with 809.

This week, at the NATO summit in Washington, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that Denmark and the Netherlands have begun transferring American F-16 fighters to Ukraine, with the aircraft expected to appear in Ukrainian skies sometime during this summer. Additionally, Norway has announced plans to transfer six F-16s to Ukraine this year.

Currently, the total number of pledged F-16s is about 80, according to various media reports. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously stated that Ukraine needs at least 128 F-16 fighters to effectively defend its airspace.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts