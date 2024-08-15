Ukraine intercepts 29 Russian suicide drones in overnight attack, three missiles slip past defenses

In the early hours of 15 August, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using a combination of drones and missiles, according to Ukrainian military reports. The assault comprised 29 Shahed-type one-way attack drones and three Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles, according to the Ukrainian military.

This attack is part of a pattern of regular assaults by Russian forces on Ukrainian regions using various weapons, including strike drones, missiles, guided bombs, and multiple rocket launcher systems. Ukrainian authorities and international organizations characterize these strikes as war crimes committed by the Russian Federation, emphasizing their deliberate nature. Russia always denies that its army deliberately targets civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the ongoing full-scale war, despite causing civilian casualties and damaging hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy facilities, and water supply infrastructure.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, stated that their forces successfully intercepted all 29 Russian drones. The interceptions occurred across multiple regions, including Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv oblasts.

The Ukrainian military reported that the drones were launched from the Russian territory, in particular, from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, and Kursk. The missiles were reportedly fired from the airspace of Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

