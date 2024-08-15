Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine intercepts 29 Russian suicide drones in overnight attack, three missiles slip past defenses

Last night, Russians launched an attack on Ukraine using three guided missiles and 29 Shahed explosive drones. The Ukrainian Air Force reported successfully intercepting all drones across multiple regions.
byYuri Zoria
15/08/2024
2 minute read
russia attacks energy facility drones injures woman ukraine downs 21/22 uavs during attack ukrainian mobile fire group lookout russia's shahed illustrative anatolii shtefan
Ukrainian mobile fire group on the lookout for Russia’s Shahed drones. Illustrative photo: Anatolii Shtefan.
Ukraine intercepts 29 Russian suicide drones in overnight attack, three missiles slip past defenses

In the early hours of 15 August, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using a combination of drones and missiles, according to Ukrainian military reports. The assault comprised 29 Shahed-type one-way attack drones and three Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles, according to the Ukrainian military.

This attack is part of a pattern of regular assaults by Russian forces on Ukrainian regions using various weapons, including strike drones, missiles, guided bombs, and multiple rocket launcher systems. Ukrainian authorities and international organizations characterize these strikes as war crimes committed by the Russian Federation, emphasizing their deliberate nature. Russia always denies that its army deliberately targets civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the ongoing full-scale war, despite causing civilian casualties and damaging hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy facilities, and water supply infrastructure.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, stated that their forces successfully intercepted all 29 Russian drones. The interceptions occurred across multiple regions, including Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv oblasts.

The Ukrainian military reported that the drones were launched from the Russian territory, in particular, from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, and Kursk. The missiles were reportedly fired from the airspace of Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts