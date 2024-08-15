Ukraine intercepts 29 Russian suicide drones in overnight attack, three missiles slip past defenses

In the early hours of 15 August, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using a combination of drones and missiles, according to Ukrainian military reports. The assault comprised 29 Shahed-type one-way attack drones and three Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles, according to the Ukrainian military.
Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, stated that their forces successfully intercepted all 29 Russian drones. The interceptions occurred across multiple regions, including Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv oblasts.
The Ukrainian military reported that the drones were launched from the Russian territory, in particular, from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, and Kursk. The missiles were reportedly fired from the airspace of Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
