Ukraine’s air force uses Mirage fighters against Russian missiles for the first time

Ukrainian Air Force’s French-supplied Mirage 2000-5F fighters participated in defending against a Russian aerial attack for the first time on 7 March, according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command. The multi-purpose fighter jets took part in repelling last night’s combined Russian missile and drone assault alongside F-16 aircraft and anti-air units, the Command reported.
According to Militarnyi, the first group of Ukrainian pilots and aviation technicians completed training on this type of combat aircraft in late December last year. A French Aid to Ukraine observer revealed that training of Ukrainians on the Mirage 2000-5F lasted six months. The Mirage 2000-5F jets had arrived in Ukraine just one month ago as part of military aid from France.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that overnight on 7 March 2025, Russian forces launched a massive combined strike using about 200 explosive drones and dozens of various types of air, ground, and sea-based missiles against critical infrastructure. The main focus of the attack was on Ukraine’s gas extraction industry facilities.
The Air Force’s radar units detected and tracked 261 Russian aerial weapons, including 67 missiles of various types and 194 attack drones and drone decoys of different types:
- 35 Kh-101/Kh-55sm cruise missiles
- 8 Kalibr cruise missiles
- 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles
- 4 S-300 surface-to-air missiles
- 8 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles
- 194 Shahed-type attack drones and other types of drone decoys
By 10:00, the Air Force confirmed shooting down 134 aerial targets:
- 25 Kh-101/Kh-55sm cruise missiles
- 8 Kalibr cruise missiles
- 1 Kh-59/69 guided air missile
- 100 Shahed-type attack drones (and other types of drones)
Additionally, up to ten enemy missiles – not included in the statistics of those shot down – failed to reach their targets. The Air Force also reported that 86 enemy drone decoys disappeared from radars without negative consequences.
The attack injured at least 10 civilians, according to local authorities.
