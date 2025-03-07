Trump threatens new sanctions, tariffs on Russia to force Ukraine peace talks

On 7 March, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and peace settlement with Ukraine is reached, marking his first public threat against Moscow since taking office. Since taking office in January, Trump has imposed or threatened to impose tariffs exclusively on allied nations.
The threat comes after Moscow launched a wave of missile and drone attacks aimed at damaging Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight, injuring 10 people including a child. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched around 70 missiles and about 200 drones.
According to Reuters, Trump posted on Truth Social:
“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”
In his remark, Trump confused continued Russian ground attacks on the battlefield with an air assault. While large-scale attacks occur daily, they usually involve only hundreds of drones, whereas last night’s strike included dozens of missiles.
According to Axios, a senior White House official said “Trump’s rage has been intensifying” in recent days as Russia escalates strikes on Ukraine despite his push for a ceasefire.
Earlier this week, Trump made the decision to suspend weapons supplies and intelligence sharing with Ukraine to force negotiations, following an Oval Office confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a week ago. Trump’s pressure led Ukraine to agree to the idea of a ceasefire and to express willingness to engage in peace talks with Russia, Axios says.
Senior US and Ukrainian officials are set to meet next week in Saudi Arabia to discuss a potential ceasefire and a framework for a peace agreement with Russia. The meeting follows a high-level discussion between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia several weeks ago.
Top Ukrainian Presidential Aide Andrii Yermak agreed with Trump’s stance, writing on X, that Russia must face more sanctions if it does not stop its attacks on Ukraine:
