Russia carries out missile and drone attack on energy, gas infrastructure of Ukraine amid US-Ukraine negotiation efforts

Russian forces launched a coordinated attack on Ukrainian energy and gas infrastructure overnight, damaging facilities in at least five oblasts and injuring ten people, including a child.
byMaria Tril
07/03/2025
2 minute read
Russian forces launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure overnight on 7 March, targeting multiple oblasts across the country, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

Russian forces launched the massive attack amid Ukraine’s efforts to create favorable positions for the peace negotiation, meeting the requirements of the US and signing the mineral agreement, while Russia now rejects making concessions in future peace negotiations over Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s Energy Ministry, Russia has conducted more than 30 massive complex strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during three years of full-scale invasion, causing billions of dollars in damage.

Russian forces launched 67 missiles and 194 UAVs at Ukraine. Ukrainian military shot down 34 missiles and 100 UAVs, 86 of them were lost in the area, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

The main target of the strike was Ukraine’s gas production industry.

“Russia is trying to cause pain to ordinary Ukrainians by attacking energy and gas production facilities, pursuing its goal to leave us without light and heat and inflict maximum damage on ordinary citizens,” Halushchenko said.

Emergency workers and energy personnel are working to mitigate the damage where possible, according to the minister.

In the Ternopil Oblast in the western part of Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Negoda confirmed missile strikes hit a “critical industrial facility” and noted that gas supply restrictions may be implemented. There are reportedly no casualties from the attack.

The Poltava regional administration reported damage to a gas pipeline in the Myrhorod district due to the Russian attack. The Russian attack on the oblast injured two people, including a child.

Chernihiv Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said that Russian attack damage to a production facility in the Pryluky area.

In Kharkiv, Russian forces struck a civilian infrastructure facility in Kyiv district, injuring five people, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on 7 March.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said later that the number of injured rose to eight people. Russian attack alos damaged apartment buildings, ten garages and five cars are on fire. Some six people reportedly have been rescued.

Russian forces also attacked Odesa Oblast, damaging residential buildings, Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Russia attacks Ukrainian oblasts daily with various types of weapons, targeting civilian infrastructure, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy and water supply facilities. Russia’s government denies this. The Ukrainian authorities and international organisations qualify these strikes as war crimes and emphasise that they are of a targeted nature.

