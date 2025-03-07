Support us on Patreon
Politico: EU plans for fresh Ukraine refugee wave amid Trump threats

The German interior minister said a Ukrainian refugee distribution plan across the EU is needed in the case of further Russian escalation.
byYuri Zoria
07/03/2025
2 minute read
ukrainians in world
Ukrainian refugees near Polish border, 7 March 2022. Credit: EC Commission / BARTOSZ SIEDLIK
The threat of a prolonged war in Ukraine without military backing from the United States is leading European Union politicians to contemplate the emergence of a fresh wave of huge numbers of refugees, Politico reports.

The discussions come amid US President Donald Trump’s pivot towards Russia amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, while cutting military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv, which may facilitate further Russian advances in Ukraine.

On 5 March, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told reporters:

“If Putin escalates this war even further and the American support should disappear, and if this should lead to a larger refugee movement… we need a binding distribution of the Ukraine refugees throughout the EU, according to a fair mechanism.”

According to Eurostat data, more than 4.3 million people were under temporary protection in European countries in December last year after fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Germany, Poland, and the Czechia have received the most Ukrainian refugees so far, and in the event of a new, larger refugee wave, “that will have to change,” Faeser said.

The German minister said that she doesn’t currently expect another large refugee surge and that it’s “just a scenario” ministers have to discuss. Germany will stand by Ukraine “as long as Putin’s terrible attack against Ukraine continues,” she stated.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, who said he’d use his Brussels visit to formally inform the European Commission of the brand new Austrian government’s intention to halt family reunification, treated the prospect of more Ukrainian refugees similarly.

Related:

