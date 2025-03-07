Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

ISW: Kremlin rejects possibility of compromise and refuses to talk about ceasefire

Putin claimed that Russia will not cede what it considers its “own territory” in future negotiations, while FM Lavrov ruled out European peacekeepers in Ukraine, calling their potential presence “direct NATO involvement” in the war.
byMaria Tril
07/03/2025
2 minute read
Vladimir Putin awarding Sergey Lavrov at the Kremlin, Moscow, Russia. May 21, 2015 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) awarding the country’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R). Moscow, Russia, 21 May 2015 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
ISW: Kremlin rejects possibility of compromise and refuses to talk about ceasefire

Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 6 March that Russian President Vladimir Putin has explicitly rejected making concessions in future peace negotiations over Ukraine.

During a visit to the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation in Moscow on 6 March, Putin claimed that Russia does not intend to “give in to anyone” or make any compromises in peace talks.

“Russia must choose a peace option that best suits Russia and will ensure peace in the long-term,” Putin claimed.

Putin declared that Russia “will not give up” what he referred to as Russia’s “own” territory in future negotiations — likely alluding to illegally annexed oblasts in occupied Ukraine, according to the ISW.

Russian army occupied Crimea in 2014 and four other oblasts since the full-scale invasion – Donetsk, Luhansk, part of Lherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also claimed on a March 6 press conference rejecting any proposals for European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.

“Russia sees no room for compromise on this issue,” Lavrov said. He warned that Russia would consider the presence of European peacekeepers as “the direct, official, undisguised involvement of NATO countries” in the war.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Maria Zakharova also claimed that Russia considers any proposal giving Ukraine a “respite” along the frontline as unacceptable.

These statements directly reject US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s 12 February suggestion that European and non-European countries should station troops in Ukraine to enforce any future peace agreement, according to ISW.

Lavrov claimed that any peace agreement must address what he termed the “root causes” of the conflict. These include guarantees that “NATO will stop expanding, trying to ‘swallow’ Ukraine, and developing threats against Russia.”

The foreign minister suggested that US President Donald Trump “understands” the need to eliminate these “root causes” while European countries are attempting to ignore them.

Russian officials frequently invoke “root causes” to demand NATO abandon its open-door policy and to shift blame for Putin’s invasion to the West and Ukraine.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on 6 March he expects President Donald Trump to implement new sanctions against Russia’s weakened economy if Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in peace negotiations.

“Ukraine has made major announcements in the last 48 hours about ceasefires, the minerals deal, and their willingness to engage in peace talks,” Graham said on X. “Putin has been defiant and resistant publicly to President Trump’s overtures.”

After the tough meeting between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and US President Trump on 28 Feb., which led to a halt in military aid and intelligence sharing, the two countries reportedly resumed their diplomatic talks. Next week, Ukraine’s and the US’s delegations will meet in Saudi Arabia to sign a mineral deal.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts