Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met in Astana on 27 November, signing a joint statement to deepen the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership. This initiative is part of Russia’s broader effort to establish a “new world order,” according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

By strengthening economic and transit ties with Kazakhstan, Russia seeks to mitigate the impact of Western sanctions imposed in response to its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia evades еру Western sanctions using various methods, including changing shipping flags, altering product packaging, and smuggling goods. Additionally, Russian companies replace sanctioned CEOs with unsanctioned individuals to maintain operations. Post-Soviet nations, particularly Armenia and Kazakhstan, assist Russia by facilitating the acquisition of Western technology for weapon production. This collaboration helps Russia mitigate sanctions’ impact on its defense industry.

The two leaders signed 19 additional documents focusing on political, economic, energy, and transit cooperation. The think tank suggests that the Kremlin aims to continue leveraging Kazakhstan as a key intermediary in facilitating sanctions evasion.

In an article published in the Kazakh state-backed newspaper Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, Putin praised the strength of Russian-Kazakh relations. The article echoed similar rhetoric seen during bilateral visits to other states. ISW notes that neither the article nor the agreements made during the meeting referenced the war in Ukraine, a likely attempt to portray Russia as a stable and viable economic partner ahead of the upcoming Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Astana on 28 November.

The agreements also included plans to expand Russian educational and language institutions in Kazakhstan. This move is viewed as part of Russia’s strategy to enhance its soft power influence in former Soviet territories. These efforts are linked to Russia’s broader goal of consolidating its influence in countries previously colonized by the Russian Empire and Soviet Union.

