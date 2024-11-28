Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Putin meets with Tokayev as Kazakhstan remains key in Russia’s sanctions evasion schemes

The two leaders solidified Russian-Kazakh relations, signing agreements on economic, energy, and transit cooperation.
byYuri Zoria
28/11/2024
2 minute read
isw putin meets tokayev kazakhstan remains key russia's sanctions evasion schemes presidents kassym-jomart vladimir russia astana 27 2024 (phototokayev's office) russian president kazakh met signing joint statement deepen russian-kazakh strategic
Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Vladimir Putin of Russia in Astana on 27 November 2024. Photo: Tokayev’s Office
ISW: Putin meets with Tokayev as Kazakhstan remains key in Russia’s sanctions evasion schemes

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met in Astana on 27 November, signing a joint statement to deepen the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership. This initiative is part of Russia’s broader effort to establish a “new world order,” according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

By strengthening economic and transit ties with Kazakhstan, Russia seeks to mitigate the impact of Western sanctions imposed in response to its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia evades еру Western sanctions using various methods, including changing shipping flags, altering product packaging, and smuggling goods. Additionally, Russian companies replace sanctioned CEOs with unsanctioned individuals to maintain operations. Post-Soviet nations, particularly Armenia and Kazakhstan, assist Russia by facilitating the acquisition of Western technology for weapon production. This collaboration helps Russia mitigate sanctions’ impact on its defense industry.

The two leaders signed 19 additional documents focusing on political, economic, energy, and transit cooperation. The think tank suggests that the Kremlin aims to continue leveraging Kazakhstan as a key intermediary in facilitating sanctions evasion.

In an article published in the Kazakh state-backed newspaper Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, Putin praised the strength of Russian-Kazakh relations. The article echoed similar rhetoric seen during bilateral visits to other states. ISW notes that neither the article nor the agreements made during the meeting referenced the war in Ukraine, a likely attempt to portray Russia as a stable and viable economic partner ahead of the upcoming Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Astana on 28 November.

The agreements also included plans to expand Russian educational and language institutions in Kazakhstan. This move is viewed as part of Russia’s strategy to enhance its soft power influence in former Soviet territories. These efforts are linked to Russia’s broader goal of consolidating its influence in countries previously colonized by the Russian Empire and Soviet Union.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!