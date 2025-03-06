Support us on Patreon
Republican senator urges stronger measures against Russia after Putin’s “defiant” comments

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated Thursday that President Trump may impose additional sanctions against Russia’s banking and energy sectors if Putin refuses to engage in peace negotiations.
byMaria Tril
06/03/2025
2 minute read
US Senator Lindsey Graham
US Senator Lindsey Graham in Kyiv on 18 March 2024. Credit: Ukraine’s Presidential Office
Republican senator urges stronger measures against Russia after Putin's "defiant" comments

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated he expects President Donald Trump to implement new sanctions against Russia’s weakened economy if Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in peace negotiations.

Graham’s statement came in response to Putin’s statements on 6 March where the Russian leader said Russia would seek a peace settlement that guarantees its long-term security while refusing to give up territorial gains in Ukraine.

“Ukraine has made major announcements in the last 48 hours about ceasefires, the minerals deal, and their willingness to engage in peace talks,” Graham said on X. “Putin has been defiant and resistant publicly to President Trump’s overtures.”

“If Putin refuses to seriously come to the peace table, I hope and expect that President Trump would unleash more economic sanctions on Russia’s banking and energy sectors, and if necessary, apply massive tariffs,” Graham wrote. “The impact on Russia’s already weak economy will force them to the table.”

The senator emphasized that it is time to end the Russia-Ukraine war “justly and honorably, as President Trump is trying to do.”

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on 6 March that the United States would not hesitate to “go all in” on sanctions against Russian energy if it would help secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said on same day that the new Trump administration’s approach toward Russia includes the need to reset relations with the Russian Federation.

Read also:

