Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian ballistic missile strikes Kryvyi Rih hotel housing US, UK volunteers, killing four

Russian ballistic missile strike kills four and injures over 30 at Kryvyi Rih hotel where Ukrainian, American, and British humanitarian volunteers had just checked in, narrowly escaping the deadly attack.
byOlena Mukhina
06/03/2025
2 minute read
Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the evening of 5 March, resulting in two fatalities and at least 14 injuries when a five-story hotel was struck. Photo: SES of Ukraine
Russian ballistic missile strikes Kryvyi Rih hotel housing US, UK volunteers, killing four

    Volunteers from a humanitarian organization—citizens of Ukraine, the US, and the UK—had checked into a hotel in Kryvyi Rih Before the 5 March Russian strike, says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Russian forces have been conducting extensive attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, including residential areas, hospitals, schools, and energy infrastructure. These attacks resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and significant damage to infrastructure. Russia employed a variety of weapons, including missiles, drones (such as Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones), and aerial bombs.

    The Russian ballistic missile strike that hit the hotel killed four people and injured more than 30, Ukrinform reports.

    “The rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih lasted all night at the site of the Russian missile strike. A ballistic missile targeted an ordinary hotel. Just before the strike, volunteers from a humanitarian organization—citizens of Ukraine, the US, and the UK—had checked in. They survived because they managed to evacuate their rooms in time,” he reveals. 

    Zelenskyy says that the strike killed four people in the hotel.

    “My condolences to their families and loved ones. More than 30 people were injured, all of whom have received medical assistance. The blast also damaged numerous civilian buildings around the hotel. Rescuers and emergency services remain at the scene,” Zelenskyy stated.

    He expressed gratitude to everyone working to save lives.

    “I thank the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police, doctors—including emergency medical teams—and everyone whose efforts protect lives. There must be no pause in pressuring Russia to end this war and its terror against civilians,” the Ukrainian president said.

    Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that US President Donald Trump’s recent suspension of US military aid to Ukraine poses significant risks to the country’s defense capabilities.

    This pause affects critical supplies, including artillery shells and Patriot air defense missiles, which are essential for countering daily Russian missile and drone attacks. Ukrainian officials caution that artillery ammunition could be depleted by May or June 2025, and Patriot missiles may run out within weeks.

    Russian missile destroys hotel, kills two, while US aid pause threatens Ukraine’s air defenses

    The depletion of these resources would leave Ukrainian cities increasingly vulnerable to Russian ballistic missile strikes, forcing military planners to make difficult decisions about allocating limited air defense assets to protect key population centers.

    Read also:

    You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

    To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

    You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

    Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



      Euromaidan Press

      We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

      Related Posts