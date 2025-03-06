“Defend yourself by yourself.” Telegraph predicts Zelenskyy will leave EU summit with warm words, not troops

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Brussels expecting a united front of support from the European Union as the Ukrainian president prepares to face down Donald Trump again, writes The Telegraph’s Joe Barnes.

He’s seeking cast-iron guarantees of military support and perhaps enhanced intelligence sharing to plug the gaps left by Washington’s decision to halt aid. But much to his disappointment, Zelenskyy will only receive warm words of assurance and some vague promises around security guarantees.

EU leaders have decided it’s too soon and “premature” to discuss troop deployments.

“European capitals remain deeply divided over how best to support Ukraine in the long-term. The bloc best sees Ukraine being defended by itself with the help of weapons deliveries and training from its Western allies,” Barnes writes.

A leaked draft statement, seen by The Telegraph, underscores this stance:

“Achieving ‘peace through strength’ requires Ukraine to be in the strongest possible position, with its own robust military and defense capabilities as an essential component—before, during, and after any negotiations to end the war.”

The summit comes at a critical moment following the US decision to suspend aid to Kyiv. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned that Europe is facing “a clear and serious danger on a scale none of us have witnessed in our lifetimes.” At the same time, European Council President António Costa called the current situation “defining for Ukraine and European security.”

Three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, signals from the Trump administration toward Russian President Vladimir Putin have sparked fears across Europe that the continent can no longer rely on US security guarantees.

