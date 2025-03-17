Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

British PM willing to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely, The Times reports

The UK government is preparing for a “years-long” military deployment in Ukraine alongside allies including France, Türkiye, Canada and Australia.
byMaria Tril
17/03/2025
3 minute read
U.K. PM Keir Starmer and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
U.K. PM Keir Starmer and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
British PM willing to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely, The Times reports

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is ready to station thousands of British soldiers in Ukraine for an indefinite period to maintain a ceasefire and prevent another Russian invasion, The Times reported on 17 March.

According to a senior government source, the British deployment would be “a long-term commitment” spanning years. “As long as it takes to preserve a peace deal and deter Russia,” the source told The Times.

The statement comes after an international online summit of Ukraine’s allies known as the “coalition of the willing” on 15 March. The nations who could form a post-war peacekeeping force in Ukraine includes 37 countries, with 25 attending the summit.

Defence chiefs from several countries will meet in London on 20 March to discuss specific deployment locations for the peacekeeping force. The coalition includes the UK, France, Türkiye, Canada, and Australia, with plans to send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine.

The UK prime minister has not confirmed whether the peacekeeping force would be authorized to fire on Russian soldiers if attacked. These “rules of engagement” will likely be discussed in coming days.

The military deployment would follow a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. President Trump is expected to hold talks with President Putin this week regarding a proposed 30-day ceasefire.

On 11 March, Ukrainian and US delegations met in Saudi Arabia, where they accepted the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. The initial ceasefire would be “in the air and at sea” to easily monitor potential breaches by Russia. A full ceasefire including ground forces would follow.

Starmer has emphasized that UK troops will not be sent without a security guarantee from the United States. Trump has repeatedly declined to provide such a guarantee.

The prime minister accused Putin of “playing games” after delaying commitment to the 30-day ceasefire. Russia has stated it would not accept foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine.

During a press conference, Starmer said the “world needs action now” and noted that “new commitments” on peacekeeping and tightening sanctions against Russia were made during a recent call with world leaders.

The prime minister rejected Putin’s “yes, but” approach to the proposed ceasefire, saying that the Russian president would have to negotiate “sooner or later.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts