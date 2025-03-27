Support us on Patreon
France allows deployment of peacekeepers in central Ukraine along Dnipro river – AP

A multinational peacekeeping initiative could see up to 30,000 troops.
byMaria Tril
27/03/2025
3 minute read
zelenskyy-starmer-macron
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France’s President Emmanuel Macron speak during a meeting on the sidelines of a summit for the “Coalition of the Willing,” at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 27 March 2025. Credit: Ludovic Marin / REUTERS
France allows deployment of peacekeepers in central Ukraine along Dnipro river – AP

French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled plans for a European military force potentially deployed in Ukraine during a press conference on 27 March.

Macron emphasized that these troops would not be frontline combatants, but would be positioned in strategic locations to deter future Russian aggression.

“We are not on the frontlines, we don’t go to fight, but we are there to guarantee a lasting peace,” he said. The force would be primarily positioned in “important towns” and strategic bases, signaling European support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the potential contingent as multi-purpose, saying it would “control the situation, monitor it, carry out joint training, and also to prevent any desire by Russia to return with renewed waves of aggression.”

The proposal comes ahead of a summit in Paris involving approximately 31 delegations. British officials suggest the force could range between 10,000 and 30,000 troops. Macron announced a parallel defense aid package worth 2 billion euros ($2.2 bn), including light tanks, air defense, and anti-tank missiles.

 US special envoy Steve Witkoff dismissed the concept as “a combination of a posture and a pose and a combination of also being simplistic.”

European officials stress that Ukraine’s own army would remain the primary defense line. The European Union is pursuing a “porcupine strategy” to strengthen Ukraine’s military capabilities.

Macron clarified that in case of a Russian attack, the European force would be prepared to respond.

“If there was again a generalized aggression against Ukrainian soil, these armies would, in fact, be under attack,” he said.

The announcement comes amid the US President’s efforts to negotiate with Russia over the war in Ukraine. Putin reportedly agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposal, particularly a freeze on attacks on energy infrastructure, which was supported by Ukraine prior to that. Despite the ongoing negotiations in different formats and the US softened stance on Russia in this procces, Europe has been ramping up its military support for Ukraine and maintaining a firm stance on sanctions against Russia.

