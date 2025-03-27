Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine would lead to a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO, according to Interfax.

Several countries have discussed a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, but its deployment is contingent upon a negotiated ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Countries are likely to send missions only if a ceasefire is achieved, as this would provide a stable environment for peacekeeping operations to be effective. Also, some officials say that Europe appears to have reconsidered sending peacekeepers to Ukraine and is now exploring alternative ways to support Kyiv due to security threats from Russia and a lack of backing from the US.

“Russia is categorically opposed to such a scenario, which threatens a direct clash between Russia and NATO,” she said, commenting on the initiative by the UK and France to create a “coalition of the willing” to guarantee peace in Ukraine.

She claimed that “in reality, it’s about military intervention in Ukraine under the guise of a peacekeeping operation.”

Zakharova also added that “the British understand perfectly well the danger of the geopolitical game being played, which is why they are bringing up the idea of ‘depersonalizing’ the form of peacekeepers, meaning the absence of chevrons or identifying marks that would allow them to be identified.”

“We understand why they are doing this. They need to provoke Europe into a massacre,” she concluded.

Earlier, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is a “Russian nuclear facility” following the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statements on discussing the fate of the facility with US President Donald Trump. Trump said that he was considering owning Ukraine’s nuclear stations. However, he didn’t mention any specific objects.

Russia also declared the joint operation of the plant with any other state inadmissible and expressed opposition to the involvement of international organizations in the plant’s operation.

