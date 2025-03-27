Merz ally accuses US of switching sides on Ukraine

Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the Bundestag from the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), told Politico that America can no longer be considered a neutral actor in the conflict.

His remarks come amid Trump’s apparent shift toward Russia, as US and Russian officials hold talks on a potential peace deal in Ukraine and the controversial Nord Stream gas pipelines. While Kiesewetter did not mention Donald Trump directly, his comments reflect growing concern across Europe about the US president’s foreign policy.

The CDU, Germany’s largest party, is negotiating a coalition with the center-left Social Democratic Party after winning February’s national election. Party leader Friedrich Merz is expected to become chancellor, with retired Colonel Kiesewetter, a seasoned foreign and security policy expert, serving as his close defense adviser.

Kiesewetter told Politico’s Berlin Playbook podcast:

“The Americans have switched sides. They are no longer a neutral broker, but someone who is distributing and promoting Russian narratives — especially calls for territorial concessions, no NATO membership and no European troops in Ukraine.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Washington could “use its influence on Europe” to to restart the gas link – Nordstream pipelines, which were sabotaged in 2022 – and resume Russian energy exports.

Politico reports that the idea has sparked backlash in Berlin, but some CDU members have suggested a return to Russian gas once peace is restored. Kiesewetter opposed this, advocating for an “independent” energy policy that rejects any revival of a “Moscow connection.”

Kiesewetter indicated that a Merz-led government would likely take a tougher stance on Russia and adopt a more cautious approach to the US, especially if Washington withdraws its support for Ukraine.

Related: