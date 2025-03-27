Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Merz ally accuses US of switching sides on Ukraine

Senior German defense lawmaker Kiesewetter warns against territorial concessions and criticizes potential revival of sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines.
byYuri Zoria
27/03/2025
3 minute read
merz ally accuses switching sides ukraine roderich kiesewetter cdu-politiker-roderich-kiesewetter-100-1920x1080 member bundestag center-right christian democratic union (cdu) told politico america can longer considered neutral actor conflict news ukrainian reports
Roderich Kiesewetter. Photo: picture alliance / dts-Agentur
Merz ally accuses US of switching sides on Ukraine

Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the Bundestag from the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), told Politico that America can no longer be considered a neutral actor in the conflict.

His remarks come amid Trump’s apparent shift toward Russia, as US and Russian officials hold talks on a potential peace deal in Ukraine and the controversial Nord Stream gas pipelines. While Kiesewetter did not mention Donald Trump directly, his comments reflect growing concern across Europe about the US president’s foreign policy.

The CDU, Germany’s largest party, is negotiating a coalition with the center-left Social Democratic Party after winning February’s national election. Party leader Friedrich Merz is expected to become chancellor, with retired Colonel Kiesewetter, a seasoned foreign and security policy expert, serving as his close defense adviser.

Kiesewetter told Politico’s Berlin Playbook podcast:

The Americans have switched sides. They are no longer a neutral broker, but someone who is distributing and promoting Russian narratives — especially calls for territorial concessions, no NATO membership and no European troops in Ukraine.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Washington could “use its influence on Europe” to to restart the gas link – Nordstream pipelines, which were sabotaged in 2022 –  and resume Russian energy exports.

Politico reports that the idea has sparked backlash in Berlin, but some CDU members have suggested a return to Russian gas once peace is restored. Kiesewetter opposed this, advocating for an “independent” energy policy that rejects any revival of a “Moscow connection.

Kiesewetter indicated that a Merz-led government would likely take a tougher stance on Russia and adopt a more cautious approach to the US, especially if Washington withdraws its support for Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!