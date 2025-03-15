Support us on Patreon
Starmer: Military officials to develop plan for Ukraine peace agreement

Military officials from allied nations will gather in Britain on 20 March to formulate plans for strengthening a potential peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.
byMaria Tril
15/03/2025
2 minute read
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Source: Starmer’s Facebook
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on 15 March that military officials will meet next week in the United Kingdom to develop plans surrounding a possible peace agreement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Starmer said during after summit which brought together 25 world leaders that countries have agreed to accelerate practical work to support a potential peace agreement.

The military officials reportedly will meet on 20 March in the United Kingdom to present a “stronger and robust” plan to strengthen the peace agreement and guarantee Ukraine’s future security, according to the British Prime Minister. The similar meeting but with less partners were hold two weeks ago.

Summits with partner countries on Ukraine are becoming almost weekly,” Zelenskyy said.

Starmer also said that leaders joined the summit disscussed the seizure of frozen Russian assets as part of intensified economic pressure on Moscow.

We will accelerate our military support, tighten our sanctions on Russia’s revenues, and continue to explore all lawful routes to ensure that Russia pays for the damage it has done to Ukraine, Starmer said at a press conference following a virtual meeting with leaders participating in the “coalition of the willing.”

France and Britain are conducting negotiations among 37 countries regarding the formation of a “coalition of the willing” for Ukraine in case a peace settlement is reached.

Prior to today’s meeting in the UK, the US special envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Kremlin to present a 30-day ceasefire proposal, agreed between the US and Ukraine on 11 March. After the meeting with Witkoff, Putin claimed that Moscow would accept the ceasefire but demanded Ukraine freeze mobilization, military training, and foreign military aid deliveries during the 30-day period.

“If Putin is serious about peace, I think it’s very simple, he has to stop his barbaric attacks on Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire, and the world is watching,” Starmer said.

