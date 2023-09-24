Britain to continue to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Ukraine, Shapps says

The U.K. will continue its support of Ukraine and will stand “shoulder to shoulder” with the country, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said.

My message to Ukraine’s Defence Minister and the more than 50 other nations of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group was clear this week… Britain has stood 'shoulder to shoulder' with Ukraine and we will continue to do so 🇬🇧🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/tDZ6XDIxg1 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 24, 2023

“What I would like to say is that we will carry on standing shoulder to shoulder with our friends in Ukraine. We know the history of Europe. We know what happens when we allow a tyrant to invade a neighbor and continue westward and it’s absolutely essential that Putin is unable to walk into a democratic neighbor without consequences and that is why Britain has stood firm and will continue to do so,” the secretary underlined.

Earlier, at the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Grant Shapps announced that the UK planned to deliver tens of thousands of artillery shells in 2023 to Ukraine.

Since February 2022, the UK has supplied Ukraine with more than 12,000 anti-tank weapons, 300,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, thousands of air defense missiles, and self-propelled artillery.