British citizen Jake Reeves has admitted to committing an arson attack on a commercial property in London linked to Ukraine, and that he had accepted pay from a foreign intelligence agency in a case prosecutors have linked to Russia, Reuters reports.

The Kremlin is increasingly targeting perceived enemies across Europe through cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and physical assaults against dissidents and political opponents to intimidate those who support Ukraine. Additionally, it has launched coordinated campaigns against Ukrainians, including diplomats, businessmen, and refugees abroad. Reports indicate that Russian intelligence is orchestrating operations aimed at destabilizing Ukrainian interests in Europe, reflecting the ongoing tensions stemming from the war in Ukraine.

Jake Reeves, 22, pleaded guilty in London’s Woolwich Crown Court to charges of arson targeting a property owned by “Mr. X” in an industrial area of East London in March 2024.

Reeves also confessed to receiving material benefits from a foreign intelligence service, admitting a charge under Britain’s new National Security Act.

The investigation into Reeves’ case has been ongoing since April 2024 and involves seven other individuals. Prosecutors allege they attacked a property “owned by a Ukrainian citizen.”

Last month, another defendant, 20-year-old Dylan Earl, also pleaded guilty to arson and actions that benefited a foreign state.

Three other men deny arson charges, while one suspect has yet to submit a plea. A seventh individual denies charges of failing to report knowledge of terrorist acts to the police.

The trial for the remaining charges is scheduled for June 2025, after which Reeves and Earl are expected to be sentenced.

According to the investigation, the fire, which occurred at an industrial estate in Leyton, is believed to have been started by the suspects, who used an accelerant like petrol to unleash a blaze.

While the businesses targeted have not been specified, Companies House records indicate they are two parcel delivery services: Oddisey and Meest UK, owned by Mykhaylo Prykhodko, also known as Mikhail Boikov, and his wife, Jelena Boikova.

Following the investigation, which uncovered a Russian agent network, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office summoned the Russian ambassador, Andrey Kelin.

The UK said it remains “deeply concerned by allegations of Russian-orchestrated malign activity on UK soil,” stressed the organization’s spokesperson, adding that it “will continue to work with our allies to deter and defend against the full spectrum of threats that emanate from Russia.”

Read more: