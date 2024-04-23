Britain to announce largest-ever $617 mn arms package for Ukraine

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce a £500 million ($617 million) military aid package for Ukraine’s military during his visit to Poland on 23 April.

According to the British government, this is “the largest-ever provision of vital munitions” from the UK to Ukraine. The aid package includes “some 400 vehicles, 1,600 munitions and 4 million rounds of ammunition.”

“Ukraine’s armed forces continue to fight bravely, but they need our support – and they need it now. Today’s package will help ensure Ukraine has what they need to take the fight to Russia,” Sunak said.

The statement notes that the funds will “rapidly deliver urgently-needed ammunition, air defense, drones and engineering support.” It also mentions that drones “will be procured in the UK” to support domestic defense supply chains.

“Defending Ukraine against Russia’s brutal ambitions is vital for our security and all of Europe. If Putin is allowed to succeed in this war of aggression, he will not stop at the Polish border,” the UK PM said.

“This record package of military aid will give President Zelenskyy and his brave nation more of the kit they need to kick Putin out and restore peace and stability in Europe,” Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said.

Sunak will reportedly travel to Poland on 23 April to announce this support to Ukraine. According to the British government, the visit also aims to strengthen UK-Poland ties. Sunak is expected to offer “to deploy an RAF Typhoon Squadron to carry out Nato Air Policing over Poland next year.” Additionally, the UK plans to “triple UK Export Finance funding available for Poland from $ 6,1 million to $18,5 million.”

