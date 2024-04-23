Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Britain to announce largest-ever $617 mn arms package for Ukraine

During his visit to Poland and Germany, the UK Prime Minister will announce military assistance to Ukraine, including munitions, vehicles & 4 mn ammunition rounds.
byMaria Tril
23/04/2024
2 minute read
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Credit: Sky news
Britain to announce largest-ever $617 mn arms package for Ukraine

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce a £500 million ($617 million) military aid package for Ukraine’s military during his visit to Poland on 23 April.

According to the British government, this is “the largest-ever provision of vital munitions” from the UK to Ukraine. The aid package includes “some 400 vehicles, 1,600 munitions and 4 million rounds of ammunition.”

“Ukraine’s armed forces continue to fight bravely, but they need our support – and they need it now. Today’s package will help ensure Ukraine has what they need to take the fight to Russia,” Sunak said.

The statement notes that the funds will “rapidly deliver urgently-needed ammunition, air defense, drones and engineering support.” It also mentions that drones “will be procured in the UK” to support domestic defense supply chains.

“Defending Ukraine against Russia’s brutal ambitions is vital for our security and all of Europe. If Putin is allowed to succeed in this war of aggression, he will not stop at the Polish border,” the UK PM said.

“This record package of military aid will give President Zelenskyy and his brave nation more of the kit they need to kick Putin out and restore peace and stability in Europe,” Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said.

Sunak will reportedly travel to Poland on 23 April to announce this support to Ukraine. According to the British government, the visit also aims to strengthen UK-Poland ties. Sunak is expected to offer “to deploy an RAF Typhoon Squadron to carry out Nato Air Policing over Poland next year.” Additionally, the UK plans to “triple UK Export Finance funding available for Poland from $ 6,1 million to $18,5 million.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts