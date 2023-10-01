The Guardian: British troops could be deployed to Ukraine to train military for first time, says Grant Shapps

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said he held talks with army leaders about deploying British soldiers within Ukraine for the first time for a training program, as per The Guardian.

According to him, the proposal would reduce reliance on the UK and other NATO members’ bases.

The UK’s Defense Ministry estimates that more than 26,500 recruits have already undergone a training course and 30,000 more soldiers will complete it in 2023.

In addition, Shapps suggested that Britain was preparing to help Ukraine counter the Russian forces’ attacks on cargo ships.

Earlier this month, Royal Engineers sappers delivered explosive ordnance disposal training to Ukrainian soldiers on disabling mines, munitions, and other explosive devices.