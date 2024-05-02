Reuters withdraws its story that stated UK’s Cameron said UK not against its weapons being used inside Russia

According to Reuters, Cameron said Ukraine could use the weapons London provided to attack targets inside Russia, leaving the decision up to Kyiv.

“Ukraine has that right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can quite understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it’s defending itself,” the UK top diplomat said.

The US and Germany supply their weapons to Ukraine on the condition that Kyiv won’t use them on Russian territory. Cameron’s statement, if accurately conveyed by Reuters, potentially opens the possibility of Ukrainian strikes using British Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia. The provided quote did not explicitly mention the British weapons.

In February, Finland’s Defence Minister said Finland had not restricted Ukraine’s use of weapons it supplied, with the Finnish Chair of the defense committee agreeing Ukraine can legitimately target military sites in Russia.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze confirmed that Ukraine received Western weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russian territory.

Update:

Reuters has withdrawn its story, pending a review of “certain details.”

Read also: