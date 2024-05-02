Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Reuters withdraws its story that stated UK’s Cameron said UK not against its weapons being used inside Russia

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron promises $3.75 billion in annual military aid for Ukraine, saying British weapons can be used inside Russia, as per Reuters.
byYuri Zoria
02/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian Su-24 bomber carrying a British-supplied Storm Shadow missile. Screenshot from the military’s video.
Reuters withdraws its story that stated UK’s Cameron said UK not against its weapons being used inside Russia

On 2 May in Kyiv, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron pledged £3 billion ($3.75 billion) in annual military assistance for Ukraine for as long as is necessary,” saying the UK has no objections to the weapons it provided being used within Russia, according to Reuters. Update: the story is withdrawn.

In an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Cameron noted that some of the British equipment “is actually arriving in Ukraine today, while I’m here,” also noting:

We will give three billion pounds every year for as long as is necessary. We’ve just really emptied all we can in terms of giving equipment,” the British Foreign Secretary said.

According to Reuters, Cameron said Ukraine could use the weapons London provided to attack targets inside Russia, leaving the decision up to Kyiv.

Ukraine has that right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can quite understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it’s defending itself,” the UK top diplomat said.

The US and Germany supply their weapons to Ukraine on the condition that Kyiv won’t use them on Russian territory. Cameron’s statement, if accurately conveyed by Reuters, potentially opens the possibility of Ukrainian strikes using British Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia. The provided quote did not explicitly mention the British weapons.

In February, Finland’s Defence Minister said Finland had not restricted Ukraine’s use of weapons it supplied, with the Finnish Chair of the defense committee agreeing Ukraine can legitimately target military sites in Russia.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze confirmed that Ukraine received Western weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russian territory.

Update:

Reuters has withdrawn its story, pending a review of “certain details.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts