Ukraine to build German Lynx infantry vehicles and repair Leopard tanks under new deal

Ukraine and Germany have signed a new agreement to jointly produce and maintain key military systems inside Ukraine. The deal sets the stage for launching production of German Lynx infantry fighting vehicles and establishing local repair capabilities for Gepard anti-aircraft systems and Leopard tanks.

The announcement come after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an alliance of 57 countries and the European Union that meets monthly to coordinate military aid in support of Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Ukraine and Germany agree to expand joint defense production

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced late on 15 September that he had signed a bilateral agreement with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius. The agreement focuses on strengthening cooperation in the defense industry. Shmyhal said the pact forms a basis for expanding collaboration across defense production, technology, and innovation.

According to Shmyhal, the agreement will support projects for the local production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles and ammunition, as well as the repair of German-made Gepard air defense systems and Leopard tanks on Ukrainian soil.

The deal also covers broader forms of cooperation, including joint research and development, modernization programs, and technical support for military production. In addition, it provides for procurement efforts, the exchange of technical information and best practices, and shared participation in training and educational programs.

Shmyhal thanked Germany for its consistent assistance to Ukraine and its defenders, and he praised Pistorius for what he described as personal leadership in supporting the Ukrainian people during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

Rheinmetall to produce Lynx IFVs in Ukraine

Militarnyi notes that the project to produce Lynx vehicles in Ukraine has been in the works since 2023. In early December 2023, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said the company planned to launch armored vehicle production in Ukraine in 2024. The plan includes assembling the KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicles at a Ukrainian facility. Papperger stated that once the relevant contract was signed, the first Lynx units could be produced in Ukraine within 12–13 months. According to the timeline presented in 2023, actual production could begin in summer 2025.